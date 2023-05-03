dupe: 05 2022-central oregon symphony-conductor-zacharycperson-17.jpg (copy)

Maestro Michael Gesme will lead the 2023 Central Oregon Symphony Spring Concert. 

Central Oregon Symphony’s Spring Concert will perform at Bend Senior High School Saturday and Sunday. It features Sergi Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto by award-winning Russian pianist Alexander Tutunov and the world premiere of Symphony No. 1 by L.A.-based composer Jennifer Stevenson.

Tutunov is recognized as one of the best virtuosos of the former Soviet Union. He often performs as a recitalist and soloist with an orchestra in Europe, China, Mexico and the United States. He currently resides in Ashland, where he is a professor of piano and artist in residence at Southern Oregon University.

