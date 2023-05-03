Central Oregon Symphony’s Spring Concert will perform at Bend Senior High School Saturday and Sunday. It features Sergi Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto by award-winning Russian pianist Alexander Tutunov and the world premiere of Symphony No. 1 by L.A.-based composer Jennifer Stevenson.
Tutunov is recognized as one of the best virtuosos of the former Soviet Union. He often performs as a recitalist and soloist with an orchestra in Europe, China, Mexico and the United States. He currently resides in Ashland, where he is a professor of piano and artist in residence at Southern Oregon University.
“Emotional tension is palatable from the first chords,” said a press release in regard to Tutunov's concerto.
Central Oregon Symphony commissioned Stevenson’s work. She dedicates its three movements to the toddlerhood of each of her three children. Stevenson will share personal commentary and speak to how her experience as a mother inspired her work.
The event concludes with Franz Liszt’s symphony poem, Les Preludes.
7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday; Bend Senior High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; free ticket required; available in advance at area bookstores and at Will Call; cosymphony.com or 541-317-3941
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin.
