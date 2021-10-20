It’s been nearly two years since the last Central Oregon Symphony concert, but come Sunday, the community orchestra will once more fill the Bend High Auditorium with the worldly sounds of two of Europe’s better-remembered composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Richard Wagner. That’s “fill” in the sense of the sound of music, to borrow a phrase. The Fall Concert will look a little different from concerts of years and decades past, including its last full production, the 2020 Winter Concert — held in February of that year, a few beats before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine it engendered. Things have largely been quiet since. This is why, though the audience capacity will be halved, with seating for 700 patrons per concert, it’s still an exciting development in local live music.
In addition to limited capacity, the Fall Concert will be performed Sunday only, albeit twice, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., instead of the usual three consecutive days of performances of yore.
Along with more concentrated performances, the one-hour concert program will be shorter than traditional programs, and in keeping with the zeitgeist, the orchestra is pared down to about 40.
Things will be, in a word, different.
“The whole philosophy of it was based in the pandemic predicament of ‘We just don’t know,’” said Michael Gesme, music director. “We didn’t know if we could. We didn’t know if people wanted to come. We didn’t know if musicians wanted to participate. … So we thought we wanted to go small.”
“There’s a lot of things surrounding how long that people are in spaces,” Gesme said. “So we’re like, why don’t we just do a half a concert. So we’re in the space gathered for an hour, and then everybody leaves. The thinking was all going, ‘How can we set this up so that we have the most likelihood of being successful?’”
As for attending in person, unless you are or quickly become a Central Oregon Symphony Association member, that’s not likely to happen. A handful of tickets for the Fall Concert will be available at the usual bookstores around Central Oregon, but members will make a majority of the concert weekend's audience due to the reduction of seats, Gesme said.
“It’s something that I have so valued being here, and it’s like this serious, major part of my heart, is that I want the orchestra concerts to be available for anyone. For these particular concerts, as we’re starting back up, we won’t be able to do that. Normally, we would say, ‘Show up at the door, you’ll get a seat.’ And we can’t do that, because we want to make sure that this absolutely is safe and follows the protocols that we’ve set in place.”
Don’t fret just yet, ticketless reader: Gesme said that the cause of providing everyone the opportunity to hear the concert is now focused on a livestream of the 2 p.m. performance, “So that folks who aren’t comfortable with whatever the circumstances are can catch the show at 2.”
Don’t expect a multicamera extravaganza, though the sound quality should be great, Gesme said.
The livestream is also good news for those farther afield and their ability to tune in. His father in Illinois, for one, is thrilled he’ll get to see and hear his son conducting, as should anyone with a computer. Gesme expects that subsequent concerts will also be livestreamed, he said.
Information on membership and the livestream is available at cosymphony.com.
