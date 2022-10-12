Conductor Michel Gesme leads the Central Oregon Symphony in May 2022. Its Fall Concert this weekend "will be the first one since February 2020 where we truly have the full contingent of the orchestra," Gesme said.
Maestro Michael Gesme leads the Central Oregon Symphony. The Fall Concert will feature a full program of works by Shostakovich, Strauss, Gounod and Tchaikovsky.
Maestro Michael Gesme leads the Central Oregon Symphony.
Central Oregon Symphony's Fall Concert will feature a full program of works by Shostakovich, Strauss, Gounod and Tchaikovsky.
Maestro Michael Gesme leads the Central Oregon Symphony. The Fall Concert will feature a full program of works by Shostakovich, Strauss, Gounod and Tchaikovsky.
Cellists and bassists perform during the Central Oregon Symphony's 2022 Spring Concert. Its Fall Concert takes place this weekend at Bend High School.
A rapt audience takes in Central Oregon Symphony's Spring Concert performance in May 2022 at Bend High School.
The always entertaining Michael Gesme conducts the Central Oregon Symphony.
Maestro Michael Gesme leads the Central Oregon Symphony in spring 2022. The Fall Concert will feature a full program of works by Shostakovich, Strauss, Gounod and Tchaikovsky.
Central Oregon Symphony will perform its Fall Concert this weekend at Bend High School.
Longtime orchestra member Janet Gesme performs in the Spring Concert.
Members of the community orchestra perform during the Spring 2022 concert.
It took a couple of years, but this weekend, Central Oregon Symphony returns in full force with its Fall Concert program at Bend High School.
Like many organizations, the back half of Central Oregon Symphony’s 2020-21 season was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021-22 season saw live performances, but with shorter programs, social distancing and a smaller headcount both in the audience and in the volume of musicians in the community orchestra.
“It’s kind of been a build-up,” Maestro Michael Gesme said last week. “We were always doing whatever was possible. … We would go up to the limit of whatever was possible, and then the moment they moved the goalpost, we would do more. So the orchestra got bigger, we got closer together, the mandate for audience capacity was lifted, the mandate for masks was limited. It was a one-year study in a little bit more, a little bit more.”
But despite the progress, audiences last season never saw a full orchestra with all the low brass instruments — what a former instructor of Gesme’s used to call “the heavy artillery.”
This weekend’s concerts will have the full contingent of the orchestra, with some extra artillery.
“Not only have we brought the brass back, but we brought extra brass in,” he said.
They’ll be put to good use in the concert, which opens with 20th century Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Festive Overture, which certainly sounds appropriate for such a meaningful occasion.
It is, Gesme confirmed, describing Festive Overture as “pretty much the perfect piece to start the engine again of what a big full orchestra is supposed to sound like.
It uses huge brass, and it also makes a big deal out of all that brass in the sense that you can have a big brass section and they play a lot.”
Guest oboe soloist Amy Kolb, a former Bend resident and founder of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra, plays on the next piece, Richard Strauss’ Concerto for Oboe and Small Orchestra, written in 1945, when the German composer was in his early 80s.
Some have referred to the period as his Indian Summer. Gesme calls it “an elderly gentleman’s wistful look back on the time that was before.”
After intermission — yes, cookies and refreshments are back, too — the second half kicks off with a suite of dances by French composer Charles Gounod from the opera “Faust.”
“French opera is noted for, regardless of what the opera is about, they have to have ballet as a part of it,” Gesme said. There are seven dances in the 15-minute ballet stretch, during which women of history appear in the opera.
“The devil is basically just tempting him,” Gesme said. “Subject matter aside … the music is lovely. Seven little movements, none of them more than two minutes long, that are just glorious, tuneful writing. It’s like listening to an album of popular ballet music.”
Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Capriccio Italien, written in 1880 during a trip to Italy, concludes the concert. It’s best described as a musical postcard, Gesme said. After some relationship strife back in Russia, Tchaikovsky is getting his groove back in Italy.
“He starts to compose again, and what he ends up writing is a pastiche” of the things he saw and heard, Gesme said. Here again, “The full use of this ginormous brass section comes out.”
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
