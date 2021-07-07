Summer concerts are back! Here are some of the acts and concert series that have been announced. Check back weekly for an updated list.
Thursday 7/8
Munch and Music — Ron Artis II and the Truth: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Thursday 7/15
Munch and Music — Kalimba: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Problem Stick & The Deeks: $5; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Friday 7/16
Eilen Jewell, Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Jess Ryan Band and Profit Drama: $10; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Saturday 7/17
Steve Poltz, Madison Cunningham: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Old Revival: $10; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 7/22
Munch and Music — Joseph: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Wednesday 7/28
Reckless Kelly: $27.50-$40; 8 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Thursday 7/29
Munch and Music — Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Friday 7/30
David Jacobs-Strain Band w/ Bob Beach, Tony Furtado Trio: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Saturday 7/31
The Mother Hips, The Coffis Brothers: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Creedence Clearwater Revelation feat. Randy Linder: $38-$61; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 8/2
Lowdown Brass Band: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Tuesday 8/3
Clear Summer Nights — Keb’ Mo’ and Band: $44; 7 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com
Thursday 8/5
Munch and Music — Talbott Brothers: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Sunday 8/8
Brantley Gilbert: $49.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 8/11
Agent Orange: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 8/12
Rebelution: $37.50; 5 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Munch and Music — Precious Byrd: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Friday 8/13
Everclear: $50; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles: $39.50; 7 p.m. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sway Wild, Kristen Grainger & True North: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Saturday 8/14
Making Movies, Raye Zaragoza: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Sunday 8/15
Dierks Bentley: $104.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Monday 8/16
Bridge City Sinners: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Tuesday 8/17
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: $45; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 8/18
Primus: $50.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 8/19 — Sunday
8/22
Mini 4 Peaks Music Festival: Sold out; Stevenson Ranch, 21091 Knott Road, Bend; 4peaksmusic.com
Friday 8/20
Atmosphere, Cypress Hill: $45; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Saturday 8/21
Old Dominion: $59; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 8/26
Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome: $49.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 8/29
Modest Mouse: $49.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Tuesday 8/31
Clear Summer Nights — Chicago: $68; 7:30 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com
Friday 9/3
Johnny Cash Tribute: $28-$48; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 9/4 and Sunday
9/5
Brandi Carlile: $45 to $150; 6:30 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Monday 9/6
Death Cab for Cutie: $39.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Tuesday 9/7
Electric Six: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Wednesday 9/8
Dave Matthews Band: $125; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 9/12
John Legend: $65 to $175; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Tuesday 9/14
Clear Summer Nights — Michael Franti & Spearhead: $54; 7 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com
Friday 9/17
Lake Street Dive: $35 to $85; showtime TBD; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Saturday 9/18
NeedToBreathe: $40 to $70; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 9/19
Pink Martini: $40 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Tuesday 9/21
Foreigner: $45 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 9/26
Lord Huron: $38.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 9/29
Charlie Parr: $14; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 9/30 and Friday 10/1
Luke Bryan: $99.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 10/3
My Morning Jacket: $46; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 10/7
311: $42.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 10/10
Clear Summer Nights — Shakey Graves: $39; 6:30 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com
Thursday 10/14
Pimps of Joytime: $18; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Friday 10/15
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes: $45; 5:30 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wheelwright (Formerly Jared & The Mill): $12; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Saturday 10/16
Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday: $45; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
