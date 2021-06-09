Summer concerts are back! Here are some of the acts and concert series that have been announced.
Friday 6/11
Guardian Of The Underdog: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Saturday 6/12
Pete Kartsounes and Eric Leadbetter Duo: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Friday 6/18
Indubious, record release: $25; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Saturday 6/19
Vanderwalls: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 6/24
Milo Matthews & DJPK: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Friday 6/25
Freddy & Francine, Sierra Ferrell: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
The Shining Dimes: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Saturday 6/26
Jenner Fox, Anna Tivel: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
The Cult Of Tuck ‘Revenge Of The Tuck’: Sold out; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 7/1
Jeff Crosby and Darci Carlson: $12 to $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Friday 7/2
High Step Society: $12 to $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 7/8
Thursday 7/15
Friday 7/16
Eilen Jewell, Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Saturday 7/17
Steve Poltz, Madison Cunningham: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Thursday 7/22
Thursday 7/29
Friday 7/30
David Jacobs-Strain Band w/ Bob Beach, Tony Furtado Trio: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Saturday 7/31
The Mother Hips, The Coffis Brothers: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Thursday 8/5
Thursday 8/12
Rebelution: $37.50; 5 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Friday 8/13
Everclear: $50; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles: $39.50; 7 p.m. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sway WIld, Kristen Grainger & True North: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Saturday 8/14
Making Movies, Raye Zaragoza: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Sunday 8/15
Dirks Bentley: $104.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Tuesday 8/17
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nigh Sweats: $45; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 8/18
Primus: $50.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 8/19 through Sunday 8/22Mini 4 Peals Music Festival: Sold out; Stevenson Ranch, 21091 Knott Road, Bend; 4peaksmusic.com
Friday 8/20
Atmosphere, Cypress Hill: $45; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Saturday 8/21
Old Dominion: $59; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 8/26
Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome: $49.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 8/29
Modest Mouse: $49.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Saturday 9/4 and Sunday 9/5Brandi Carlile: $45 to $150; 6:30 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Monday 9/6
Death Cab for Cutie: $39.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 9/8
Dave Matthews Band: $125; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 9/12
John Legend: $65 to $175; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Saturday 9/18
NeedToBreathe: $40 to $70; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Tuesday 9/21
Foreigner: $45 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 9/26
Lord Huron: $38.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 9/30 and Friday 10/1Luke Bryan: $99.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sunday 10/3
My Morning Jacket: $46; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 10/7
311: $42.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.