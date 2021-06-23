Summer concerts are back! Here are some of the acts and concert series that have been announced. Check back weekly for an updated list.
Thursday 6/24
Milo Matthews & DJPK: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Friday 6/25
Freddy & Francine, Sierra Ferrell: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
The Shining Dimes: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Saturday 6/26
Jenner Fox, Anna Tivel: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
The Cult Of Tuck “Revenge Of The Tuck”: Sold out; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 7/1
Jeff Crosby and Darci Carlson: $12 to $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Friday 7/2
High Step Society: $12 to $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 7/8
Munch and Music — Ron Artis II and the Truth: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Thursday 7/15
Munch and Music — Kalimba: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Friday 7/16
Eilen Jewell, Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Saturday 7/17
Steve Poltz, Madison Cunningham: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Old Revival: Tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 7/22
Munch and Music — Joseph: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Thursday 7/29
Munch and Music — Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Friday 7/30
David Jacobs-Strain Band w/ Bob Beach, Tony Furtado Trio: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Saturday 7/31
The Mother Hips, The Coffis Brothers: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Tuesday 8/3
Clear Summer Nights — Keb’ Mo’ and Band: $44; 7 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com
Thursday 8/5
Munch and Music — Talbott Brothers: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Sunday 8/8
Brantley Gilbert: $49.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 8/11
Agent Orange: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Thursday 8/12
Rebelution: $37.50; 5 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Munch and Music — Precious Byrd: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Friday 8/13
Everclear: $50; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles: $39.50; 7 p.m. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sway Wild, Kristen Grainger & True North: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Saturday 8/14
Making Movies, Raye Zaragoza: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Sunday 8/15
Dierks Bentley: $104.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Tuesday 8/17
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: $45; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 8/18
Primus: $50.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 8/19 — Sunday 8/22Mini 4 Peaks Music Festival: Sold out; Stevenson Ranch, 21091 Knott Road, Bend; 4peaksmusic.com
Friday 8/20
Atmosphere, Cypress Hill: $45; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Saturday 8/21
Old Dominion: $59; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Thursday 8/26
Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome: $49.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
