After a day in the chilly outdoors, there’s nothing like a warm bowl of soup. Many places stop serving soup during the summer only to bring it back in the fall and winter. And now you can find it everywhere — from basic diners to fine dining restaurants. The problem with doing a soup roundup is that most restaurants offer a soup du jour, a different specialty soup of the day.
While I can describe the soup I ate, it may not be available when you dine there. Instead, I can only use the soup that I tried as a relative sample that speaks to how good their other soups might be.
The quality of ingredients and time it takes to make an “haute cuisine” soup may differ from what you might find at a sandwich shop or diner. Still, there are tasty soups to be had from all types of eateries. It’s interesting to note that all of the soups were all in the same price range (usually under $10).
These were not the only soups I tried. There are too many places that serve soup, bisque, or chowder to try them all. These are simply a list of soups that I can’t wait to go back and eat again.
Note that I did not include ethnic soups. Mexican albondigas or tortilla soup, Italian Minestrone, or Asian soups—Phó, Wonton soup, Ramen, Tom Kha, Miso — and so forth, will be included in another story.
Butternut Squash Soup with Bacon Cream — Jackalope, Bend
When you use quality ingredients and put them together with care and experience, the result is a delicate soup indeed. The soup begins with fresh, housemade chicken stock seasoned with celery tops and thyme. Onions and marsala wine are confited then added to chunked up squash. Sherry vinegar and cream give a velvety finish that’s not too milky. Siracha adds a hint of spice to cut through the richness. It’s topped with bacon and a swirl of cream. This soup has it all— sweet, savory, salty, spice and a bit of acidic sour.
Beef Barley Soup — The Lemon Tree, Bend
Available by the quart or gallon, I’ll definitely get the gallon next time. You can taste the love that Chef Betsy McDonald puts into this soup. Perfectly balanced, delicately seasoned with high quality thyme and oregano that flavors the broth without calling attention to itself and brings out the hearty flavor of ground beef and barley. Filled with vegetables, including chunks of tomatoes and potatoes with corn, peas and carrots, fill the spoon with each bite. I had this soup with some of their challah bread for a complete meal.
Vegan Roasted Butternut Squash Soup and Chicken Lemon and Rice — Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean, Bend
The perfect example that “fast food” soup can rival that of a fine restaurant. The roasted butternut squash soup from Kefi is a gluten-free, dairy-free version of this ubiquitous fall soup. A hint of coconut milk adds creaminess and dimension to the flavor. It comes with a generous container of candied pumpkin seeds that added texture and balance to the slightly sweet soup.
Kefi’s other soup was Lemon Chicken and Rice. It was a welcome variation to basic chicken soup. Chunks of tasty chicken, carrots, and rice are found in generous portions in this Mediterranean spiced soup. Lemon was a dominant flavor, yet it was not overpowering.
Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese — Vine-N-Tap, Redmond
Growing up, almost every day, my friends and I made tomato soup and grilled cheese for lunch. This grown-up version is delicious. Chef Jenny West adds garlic, onions, and fennel seeds to give it dimension. The tomatoes are not entirely pulverized, preserve the integrity of their flavor and providing body to the soup. It’s creamy without being milky. It is (optionally) served with a grilled cheese sandwich. Also, this is not your typical Wonder Bread sandwich. This is made with crunchy buttery Texas toast filled with a creamy melted combination of provolone, mozzarella, and American cheese oozing out the sides.
Pea Soup — Midtown Market, Bend
Midtown market usually has three or four homemade soups available in quart containers that are kept cold. Along with the pea soup, there was chicken vegetable chowder, vegetable Provençal, and tomato bisque. The creamy pea soup had no chunks of other ingredients but had a distinct ham flavor. It was the kind of dish that once you start eating it, you just keep wanting more.
Prime Rib Soup — E-bar Grill, Redmond
Big chunks of tender, flavorful prime rib is the star of this soup. Carrot cubes, pieces of tomato, potato, celery and onion were added in perfect balance to the thick beef broth. This was a soup, not a stew, but it was hearty, warming, and completely satisfying. The server mentioned that the owner has been making this recipe for over 30 years. I think he’s perfected it now. (Please call before going to the restaurant, as they closed during the freeze.)
Irish Potato Soup — Rockin’ Daves, Bend
It’s unlikely that you’ll get any particular soup at Rockin’ Daves as the offering changes daily. Chef David Flier is always coming up with a delicious and creative combination. The Iris potato soup is a case in point as Flier puts together ingredients that add interest and taste delicious. This potato soup is gluten-free (he uses rice starch to thicken it), with big chunks of housemade corned beef and red potatoes. The corned beef’s pickling spices give it a bit of a flavor like mustard on a sandwich. This complex soup is warming, hearty, and enough for a meal.
Chicken Noodle — Greg’s Grill, Bend
This is just a good chicken soup with a little personality—tender chicken and vegetables in a chicken-y broth with a good dose of herbs. Big chunks of carrots add a bit of sweetness. The twist is that they use rigatoni rather than flat noodles. It gives the soup a bit more heft and makes it more of a meal.
Curry Squash — Jackson’s Corner, Bend
Lemongrass, red curry paste, and coconut milk give this squash soup an Asian flair. It is puréed with onions and garlic that add dimension to the soup. It is topped with crunchy garbanzo beans. Its distinct Asian flavors made it stand out from the many other fall squash soups.
Vegan Chipotle — Mother’s Eastside, Bend
The vegan chipotle soup at Mother’s Eastside was loaded with different vegetables and herbs. Each spoonful was full of corn, onions, celery, and herbs. The spice from the chipotle was just a slight, front of the palette sting. This is a flavor-filled soup that will warm you on a chilly day.
Chicken Tamale, Black Bean — Beach Hut Deli, Bend
Along with the many sandwiches offered at Beach Hut Deli, they surprisingly offer more than a half-dozen soups. One doesn’t often see a lasagna soup or chicken tamale—lots of tender chicken in a chicken broth with chunks of masa. Green chilis, black beans, and corn with a hint of heat add to its Mexican flavor. It was served with fresh onions, avocado, and cilantro toppings, as well as tortilla chips. The black bean soup also had a Mexican flavor and was similar to just having black beans with a bit more broth.
