There was a time when Central Oregon’s “shoulder seasons” — spring and fall, in between when the winter snow-sport enthusiasts and the summer tourists are here — were more or less dead zones on the local concert calendar.
No more. These days, you can see good, quality live music almost every week of the year, including March, April, May, October and November.
Take this week, for example. There’s truly something for just about everyone in the region this week, and the usual summer-only concert venues haven’t even come to life yet. There’s also way too much to cover in this section. So here’s a quick roundup to give you an idea of what’s out there, and this is just some of the touring acts — not the fine local artists who keep our venues buzzing year-round.
Thursday
The globally flavored funk ‘n’ soul machine known as The Pimps of Joytime will return to Bend’s Domino Room (51 NW Greenwood Ave.) to turn the dice-themed floor into a dance-themed floor. Think New Orleans’ cosmopolitan vibe mingling with smooth west coast funk and a little NYC grit, and you’ve got the idea. Or just go experience it for yourself. Brother Gabe opens. 8:30 p.m., doors open 8 p.m. $20.
Friday
Themed nights of beloved music played by a DJ are getting more and more popular, and one of the biggest of the bunch is the Emo Night Tour, which started in 2015 and features all your fave tracks by emo, melodic punk and post-hardcore bands. We’re talking My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy and more. Smear on the eyeliner and head to Bend’s Midtown Ballroom (51 NW Greenwood Ave.). 8 p.m. $15-$18.
I’m getting old enough that I don’t come across too many active bands that formed before I was born. But here’s one: The Special Consensus, a pillar of bluegrass that has been recording and performing since 1975. Twice nominated for a Grammy, the band’s sound is deeply rooted in the traditions of the genre, so if you’re a fan of “real” bluegrass, here’s a show you absolutely should not miss. See ‘em at The Belfry (302 E. Main Ave., Sisters). 7 p.m. $20.
Saturday
Corinne Sharlet was raised in Central Oregon and is now based in Portland, but her hazy, melodic folk music sounds like it’s from another world. Lyrically, she is influenced by her day job as a psychotherapist, and sonically, she will appeal to fans of Lana Del Ray’s mesmerizing pop. With local favorite Alicia Viani opening, Sharlet will play Bend’s The Commons Cafe (875 NW Brooks St.). 7 p.m. $20.
Dirt Monkey and Jantsen are two like-minded electronic musicians who favor glitchy, melodic bass music that sounds like someone turned a video game into a high-powered cannon and fired it at your chest at point-blank range. Or you could just call it dubstep. Anyway, they’re teaming up and taking their show on the road, including a stop at Bend’s Midtown Ballroom (51 NW Greenwood Ave.). 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m. $25.
Sunday
What else is there to say about Hot Buttered Rum? For two decades, the Bay Area band has been playing its eclectic and jam-friendly progressive bluegrass all over the country, including many times in Bend. They say you should never miss a Sunday show, and here’s an opportunity to do just that, this time at Bend’s Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive). 8 p.m. $18.
Monday
Channing Wilson is a native Georgian who writes classic country songs about lovin’, losin’, drinkin’ and the blues. He also co-wrote “She Got the Best of Me” with country superstar Luke Combs. Creed Fisher channels the old outlaw country sound and he dedicates a fair amount of his lyrics to threatening people. For evidence, see “Old School” or “If You Have a Right to Burn My Flag (Then I Have a Right to Kick Your Ass).” They’ll play together at the Domino Room (51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend). 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m. $23.
Wednesday
I first became aware of ultra-talented vocalist Morgan James thanks to her cover of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps,” done in a vintage soul style with pianist Scott Bradlee. The video has racked up 25 million views in the past eight years, and is still worth a watch. On Wednesday, James will visit Bend’s Tower Theatre (835 NW Wall St.) as she tours in support of her fine new R&B album “Nobody’s Fool.” 7:30 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. $26.50-$50.
If you’re like me, first of all: I’m sorry. But second of all, the last time you watched “American Idol” was season eight, when versatile pop singer Kris Allen won the whole thing. Allen has been recording and performing ever since, and his most recent album, 2019’s “10,” would appeal to anyone who enjoys rhythmic song arrangements, unique guitar playing, memorable melodies and thoughtful lyrics. He’s playing Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive, Bend). 8 p.m. $18.
