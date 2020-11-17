With new shutdown orders and travel restrictions in place, this will not be a typical Thanksgiving for most families. It means we will have smaller gatherings or just immediate family. Making a giant turkey and sides might be too much work and too much food.
This year would be an excellent time to give thanks to our wonderful restaurants in Central Oregon. The chefs of many of our favorite eateries are applying their talents to offer creative meals and unique offerings for Thanksgiving. Just try to read these menus without your mouth watering! Make this year’s Thanksgiving special, have a relaxing day and support our local businesses.
Note that a few restaurants and bakeries require immediate ordering. Most meals will come with heating instructions.
Jackalope
Menu:
Slow Roasted Organic Turkey with Granny Smith Apple stuffing; Rosemary’s Pineapple-Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole; mashed potatoes with plenty of old fashioned turkey gravy; Roasted Vegetables and Chef Tim’s Cranberry Preserves.
Best to order immediately, not later than Thursday; pick up or $5 fee for delivery on Nov. 25; $28 per person; 750 NW Lava Road; 541-318-8435
Westside Local Cafe (Redmond)
Menu:
Brined Turkey Breast; Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Cranberry, Bacon and Maple; Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes; House-made Spiced Cranberry Sauce; Apple Walnut Stuffing; pan turkey gravy and smashed sweet potato.
Order by Sunday for pickup on Nov. 25; order by Monday for pickup on Thanksgiving; serves 6 to 8; $115; 122 SW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-923-8525
Bethlyn’s Global Fusion
Vegan Thanksgiving dinner
Two people $45, four people $70: Vegan Glazed Roast, Vegan Mashed Potatoes, Vegan Mushroom Gravy, Very Berry Cranberry Sauce, Miso Acorn Squash with Pistachios, Vegan Herb Stuffing and Rolls with Vegan Herb Butter.
Ultimate Thanksgiving dinner
Two people $80, four people $150: Tender Fresh Herb Turkey Breast, Madeira Rosemary Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Very Berry Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Sweet Balsamic Brussels Sprouts, Miso Acorn Squash with Pistachios, Cauliflower au Gratin and mixed greens with figs, feta, candied nuts, pomegranate pickled red onions, and mango dressing.
Thanksgiving dinner
Two people $50, four people $95: Scaled-down from the Ultimate Thanksgiving dinner - Maple Roasted Yams are offered instead of acorn squash. There is no cauliflower or mixed greens. Appetizers also available: Pumpkin Risotto Balls in a Whisky Onion Cream Sauce; Stuffed Balsamic Glazed Mushroom Caps; Deviled Eggs; Prosciutto Wrapped Melon; Spicy Thai Meatballs; Stuffed Yams and Roasted Pepper Hummus.
Orders must be placed by Friday; pick up orders or $10 delivery on Nov. 25; order online at bethlynsglobalfusion.com; 1075 NW Newport Ave., Bend; 541-617-0513
900 Wall
Menu:
Roasted turkey - free-range, non-GMO, antibiotic-free; Wild Mushroom Herb Stuffing - King Trumpet, chanterelles, sage, thyme; Cranberry Sauce; Spaghetti Squash in Sage Brown Butter; mashed potatoes; turkey gravy; Charred Cabbage and Sweet Potatoes; Pumpkin Pie with whipped cream and spiced pepitas
Limited to 50 orders; serves four; $200; pick up by appointment on Nov. 25; 900 NW Wall St., Bend; call to reserve 541-323-6295
Zydeco
Menu:
Farm Salad- Chive Vinaigrette, goat cheese, dried cherries, and Oregon Hazelnuts; Fresh All Natural Slow Roasted Turkey; Scratch Cornbread and Andouille Stuffing; Creamy Mashed Potatoes; Roasted yams topped with home marshmallows (optional); seasonal vegetables; Classic Homemade Cranberry Sauce; traditional turkey gravy; dessert (Carrot Cake, Chocolate Cake or Pecan Pie)
Orders must be placed by Saturday; pickups scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 25; serves six people; $325; 919 Bond St., Bend; Call to reserve 541-312-2899
Joolz
Starters: Triple Cream Baby Brie with Roasted Nuts, Spiced Fig Preserve, and crackers; Roasted Beet Salad with Lemon Feta Dressing and Arugula; Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast and Chef Ramsey’s Gold Gravy; Crabbies Ginger Beer Cranberry Sauce
Choice of Potato: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Soy Tahini and Honey-Glazed Aleppo Walnuts or Batatas Harra, Spicy Lebanese Potatoes, Lemon, Garlic, Cilantro, and Aleppo
Choice of Vegetable: Sumac Roasted Root Vegetables with Pomegranate Glaze or Green Bean, Oregon Mushroom Casserole with Dukkah Nuts
Dessert: Sticky Toffee Pumpkin Date Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce or Traditional Sticky Toffee Date Cake Mini for Two and Whipped Cream
Drinks: Selection of wines and signature cocktail available.
The menu is available Monday through Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.; $50 per person (minimum 2 people); 916 NW Wall St.; joolzbend.com or 541-388-5094
Lemon Tree by Twochefstravels
Mix and Match to create your own meal
All items serve 8 to 10 people unless otherwise indicated, sample list- more available: 20-pound brined roasted turkey with 2 quarts of savory herb gravy, $100; candied yams with toasted marshmallows for eight to 10 people, $35; whole cranberry sauce, $20 per quart; Challah, $15 per loaf; Cranberry and Apple Casserole, $45; “Russian style” potato salad with roasted beets, $15 per quart; classic herbed stuffing, $45; corn pudding for six to eight people
Order by Sunday, pickup on Nov. 25; 718 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; 541-241-5306
Drake
Menu:
Herb Brined and Roasted Turkey Breast; Haricots Verts- French Green Beans w/ Shallot chive Butter; Smashed Central Oregon Spuds; Kentucky Buron Gravy; Sourdough Pine Nut Dressing; Cranberry Jamy and pumpkin pie
Bottles of wine available
Order online at drakebend.com; order by Friday, pick up Nov. 25; serves 4; $120; 801 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-306-3366
JDub
Menu: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, traditional stuffing, veggies, rolls and cranberry sauce; a slice of pumpkin pie is $4; a dozen deviled eggs is $10
Order through Monday; pickup on the patio on Nov. 26 from noon to 2 p.m.; $24 for individual dinners; 932 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-797-6335
Cody’s Country Catering
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey and old fashioned honey mustard glazed ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, apple-pie apple sauce, fresh-baked rolls with butter and pumpkin pie.
Fully prepared, complete with heating instructions and ready for pickup
Orders must be placed by Sunday; Pickup by 2 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25); under 10 people - $30 per person; over 15 people $20 per person; 10 people is $225; 15 people $275; 900 SE Wilson Ave., Bend; 541-383-5014
Gregs Grill
Choice of individual dinner: Herb Crusted Rotisserie Turkey with Hard Cider Gravy and Cranberry Sauce ($36); Rosemary Studded Rotisserie Prime Rib with Creamy Horseradish ($50); Coho Salmon with Lemon Caper Feta and Dill Aioli $40; Shrimp Louis Salad $27; All choices come with Traditional Stuffing, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apples, Fall Harvest Vegetables, Potato Dinner Rolls, and Old-fashioned Pumpkin Pie.
Note: Greg’s Grill is doing its annual feed the homeless vet drive. At the restaurant, or when you order your dinner, you can buy a plate for a veteran for $30. They have partnered with Central Oregon Veteran Outreach and will be providing full meals on Friday after Thanksgiving.
Order through Monday, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; 541-382-2200
Niblick & Greene’s at Eagle Crest
Mix and match:
Sample menu full menu online at niblickandgreenes.com/thanksgiving-menu: Roasted and Carved Natural Turkey Breast, $60, serves eight to 10; Roasted & Carved Natural Whole Turkey, $125, serves 10-12; Honey Baked Spiral Cut 1/2 Ham, $60, serves eight to 10; Cranberry-Orange Chutney/Sauce, $10 per pint; Caramelized Brussel Sprouts, $12 per pound; Truffle & Parmesan Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, $12 per pound; Focaccia-leek and Pistachio Stuffing, $12 per pound; Pumpkin Pie, $25; Apple Pie, $30
Order by Sunday at 2 p.m.; pick up or delivery on Nov. 25; 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; call to order 541-548-4220
Baltazar’s (If you don’t want turkey…)
For Two: $60
Crab Cake Appetizer, Carne Asada Entree with rice and beans, and Fish Tacos with seasoned halibut
For Four: $150
Seared Ahi Tuna appetizer or Shrimp Cocktail; Steak, Scallop and Halibut Fajitas and four Chicken Enchiladas in very special creamy sauce
For Six: $200
Stuffed Mushroom caps stuffed with seafood or Tostadas de Ceviche
Entrees: Carne Asada and Mojo de Ajo- Prawns sautéed in Butter and six Crab Enchiladas
No specific instructions were available on when to order; 1455 SW Knoll Ave., Bend; 541-382-6622
Pine Tavern
The restaurant had 200 reservations for Thanksgiving. They will have takeout available for anyone who had previously made a reservation. Contact the restaurant to make arrangements.
Nancy P’s Cafe and Bakery (for pies)
Prices range from $18 to $28:
Pumpkin, Pecan, Apple, Marionberry, Strawberry Rhubarb (or request other fruit pies)
1054 NE Milwaukie Ave., Bend; 541-322-8778
Foxtail Bakeshop (pies and cakes)
Five Spice Pumpkin Pie: finished with house-made chai marshmallows, $33; Caramel Apple Pie, $33; Bourbon Pecan Pie, $33; Gluten-Free Mexican Chocolate Torte, $25 and more
Order by Saturday at noon for pick up on Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Order online foxtailbakeshop.com/thanksgiving; 555 NW Arizona St., Bend; 541-213-2275.
