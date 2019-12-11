Recreational Dispensaries
• 5th LMNT: 63552 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-408-9058 or fifthlmnt.com
• CannaBend: 3312 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-617-0420 or cannabend.com
• Cannabis Nation Sunriver: 56789 Lunar Drive, Sunriver; 541-241-7380 or cannabisnationinc.com
• Central Organics: 780 SW Fourth St., Madras; 541-475-0420 or facebook.com/centralorganicsmadrasoregon
• Creative Crops Rec: 265 SE Scott St., Bend; 541-323-9338 or creativecropsrec.com
• DiamondTREE – Eastside: 2715 E. U.S. Highway 20, Bend; 541-706-9340 or diamondtreeclub.com
• DiamondTREE – Westside: 1233 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; 541-388-7901 or diamondtreeclub.com
• DiamondTREE – Madras: 380 N. U.S. Highway 26, Madras; 541-475-0457 or diamondtreeclub.com
• Dr. Jolly’s: 415 SE Third St., Bend; 541-508-2708 or jollybend.com
• Green Knottz – La Pine: 51564 U.S. Highway 97, Suite 7, La Pine; 541-536-1070 or greenknottz.com
• Green Knottz – Madras: 108 SW D St., Suite A, Madras; 541-475-0192 or greenknottz.com
• High Desert Botanicals: 51456 Highway 97, Suite 3, La Pine; 541-536-5161 or facebook.com/hdbotanicalslapine
• Higher Elevation: 817 NW Hill St., Bend; 541-550-7777.
• Jenny’s Dispensary: 932 NE Third St. Suite 1, Bend; 541-797-2120 or jennysdispensary.com
• Miracle Greens Dispensary: 905 SE Third St., Bend; 541-952-2363 or miraclegreensdispensary.com
• Mr. Nice Guy Bend (formerly High Grade Organics): 224 SE Davis Ave., Bend; 541-647-2785 or thehighgradeorganics.com
• Oregon Euphorics: 70 SW Century Drive, Suite 170, Bend; 541-213-6724 or oregoneuphorics.com
• Oregrown: 1199 NW Wall St., Bend; 844-673-4769 or oregrown.com
• Pioneer Cannabis Co.: 141 SE Fifth St., Madras; 541-777-7877.
• Plantae – Bend: 2115 NE U.S. Highway 20, Suite 107, Bend; 541-640-8295 or plantaehealth.com
• Plantae – Madras: 1100 SW U.S. Highway 97, Suite 103, Madras; 541-460-0442 or plantaehealth.com
• Substance – Midtown: 1814 NE Division St., Bend; 541-317-1814 or substancemarket.com
• Substance – Northside: 20365 NE Empire Ave., Bend: 541-317-1814 or substancemarket.com
• Substance – Southside: 61406 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-317-1814 or substancemarket.com
• The Herb Center: 2205 NE Division St., Bend; 541-550-7325 or theherbcenter.net
• The Local Market: 1216 NE First St., Bend; 541-566-4207 or thelocalmarketbend.com
• Tokyo Starfish: 542 NW Arizona Ave. Bend; 541- 797-2110 or tokyostarfish.com
• Tokyo Starfish – South: 61230 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-241-2387 or tokyostarfish.com
• Tokyo Starfish 3: 923 SE Third St., Bend; 541-678-5199 or tokyostarfish.com
• Top Shelf Medicine: 815 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1043 or topshelfmedicine.com
