Heartless Bastards

Lots going on out there, folks. Here are a few of the things going on:

• For the second year in a row, the Austin-based rock band Heartless Bastards will play the Century Center, located at 70 SW Century Drive in Bend. Formed around the powerful voice and raw songs of Erika Wennerstrom, the Bastards started out as a pretty straightforward blues-influenced band, but have expanded their sound into country, psych and punk over the years. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

