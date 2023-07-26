Lots going on out there, folks. Here are a few of the things going on:
• For the second year in a row, the Austin-based rock band Heartless Bastards will play the Century Center, located at 70 SW Century Drive in Bend. Formed around the powerful voice and raw songs of Erika Wennerstrom, the Bastards started out as a pretty straightforward blues-influenced band, but have expanded their sound into country, psych and punk over the years. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25.
• Years ago, Insane Clown Posse played the Midtown Ballroom in Bend. Who knows if they'll ever roll back through, so you should catch one half of the notorious hip-hop group, Shaggy 2 Dope, at Silver Moon Brewing when you have the chance. Expect the blend of gangsta rap and showmanship that has made ICP a huge and enduring success. DJ Clay, Nathan James and Odd Squad Family open the show. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $30.
• The Deschutes County Fair's free-with-fair-admission concert series starts Wednesday, Aug. 2 and continues for five nights. The lineup:
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Old Crow Medicine Show
Thursday, Aug. 3: Carly Pearce
Friday, Aug. 4: All Time Low
Saturday, Aug. 5: Lil Jon
Sunday, Aug. 6: Banda Machos y Banda Maguey
The shows will again be held outdoors, start time is 8 p.m. and there is no ticket needed. If you pay to get into the fair, you can go to the concert. More info: deschutesfair.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.