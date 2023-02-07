A few significant summer concerts were recently announced, as well as a couple of new local music festivals. Let’s take ‘em in chronological order:
• On June 16, mega-voiced country music superstar (and top-shelf Kentuckian) Chris Stapleton will make his first trip to Central Oregon to play Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater. If the reaction on social media to the announcement is any indication, this’ll be one of the biggest local shows of the summer, and thus one of the most in-demand tickets. Speaking of which: Tickets start at $115 (!) and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. An online presale happens at 10 a.m. Thursday, and “Local” is the password to access that. Learn more at bendconcerts.com.
Also announced this week for Hayden Homes Amphitheater: Folk giant James Taylor & His All-Star Band, May 28. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale Friday, with an online presale Thursday. Same password as Stapleton!
The amphitheater has now announced 17 shows in its 2023 season.
• This is cool: The organization behind the great Sisters Folk Festival recently announced that it is producing a second music festival: Big Ponderoo, set for June 24-25 in Sisters. The lineup features a number of big names in the Americana and bluegrass world, including The War & Treaty, The Travelin’ McCourys, Corb Lund, Margo Cilker and the Jon Stickley Trio, with more acts to be announced and a bluegrass jam camp in the days leading up to the event.
Two-day passes are on sale as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, when you can take advantage of the early bird price of $150. Full price is $175 for adults and $70 for youth ages 6-17. You can buy tickets and learn more about this exciting new festival at bigponderoo.com.
• Speaking of exciting news, the annual 4 Peaks Music Festival held near Bend is taking 2023 off, but last week they teased their involvement in something called the Cascade Equinox Festival, to be held Sept. 22-24 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
Details are scarce at the moment, but here’s an interesting tidbit: The tease referenced the involvement of Gem & Jam, a long-running electronic/jam festival in Arizona headlined this year by the String Cheese Incident, The Floozies, LSDream and Emancipator. Sounds promising! Stay tuned to 4peaksmusic.com to ensure you’re in the know.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
