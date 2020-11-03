While the Halloween candy supplies are depleting, it’s time to turn attention to the holidays that will no doubt look and feel different this year. While many holiday markets and bazaars have been canceled due to the pandemic — including bigger draws like Lord’s Acre, Christmas Goose and the Snowflake Boutique — there are still a handful continuing with the tradition.
Many of these events have either limited capacities, tickets required for specific entry times or have opted for a virtual format. But with everything this year, scheduled events can change quickly, so always check event websites before heading out. And remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone’s safety.
Check back in GO! Magazine weekly for more holiday markets and bazaars and find the full list online!
Thursday 11/5
Annual Christmas Make an Offer Sale: Annual Christmas Make-A-Offer Sale at the Little Deschutes Grange in La Pine will be happening soon. The sale will be on Nov. 5-7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ; registration required; 51518 Morson St., La Pine; go.evvnt.com/695879-0
Friday 11/6
Fifth Annual Sip & Shop: The distillery will host local artisans who will sell their handmade crafts and more. Family friendly; 4-8 p.m.; New Basin Distilling Company, 2063 NW. Saint Andrews Drive, Madras; go.evvnt.com/701891-0 or 541-980-4595.
Saturday 11/7
Bend UMW Virtual Holiday Bazaar: Shop online for handcrafted holiday gifts and decor, vintage, and gently used home goods and pick up your items curbside on Nov. 14; 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. through Nov. 13 online; go.evvnt.com/701864-0
Fifth Annual Sip & Shop: The distillery will host local artisans who will sell their handmade crafts and more. Family friendly; 4-8 p.m.; New Basin Distilling Company, 2063 NW. Saint Andrews Drive, Madras; go.evvnt.com/701930-0 or 541-980-4595.
Sunday 11/8
Flea Market and Christmas and Craft Bazaar: Several local vendors, crafters and more will sell their handmade goods and other items including jewelry, vintage accessories, baked goods, tools candles and more. Donate two canned food items; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2; Carey Foster Hall, SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/701917-0 or 541-903-5849.
Friday 11/13
Five Crafters Christmas Boutique: Featuring snowmen, stitchings, ornaments, crafts, and collectibles. Cash and check only; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 20840 Cassin Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701861-0 or 541-280-7574.
Home for Christmas: We invite you to join us for our holiday craft fair. Come choose from holiday gifts, decorations, vintage, hats, baby items, quilts, homemade goodies and many more Christmas items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 61481 SE. Fargo Lane, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701853-0 or 541-480-0031.
Saturday 11/14
Old Fashioned Christmas: A nostalgic celebration of the holidays with a variety of arts, crafts, some antiques, food, activities and Santa Claus. General admission includes a canned food donation; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $4 to $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. SE. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701908-0 or 541-549-8905.
Five Crafters Christmas Boutique: Featuring snowmen, stitchings, ornaments, crafts, and collectibles. Cash and check only; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 20840 Cassin Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701880-0 or 541-280-7574.
Home for Christmas: We invite you to join us for our holiday craft fair. Come choose from holiday gifts, decorations, vintage, hats, baby items, quilts, homemade goodies and many more Christmas items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 61481 SE. Fargo Lane, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701858-0 or 541-480-0031.
Bluestone Natural Farms Christmas Bazaar: The market will feature crafts, decorations, Christmas gifts and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bluestone Natural Farms, 12555 Oregon 126, Powell Butte; go.evvnt.com/701921-0 or 541-640-9998.
Jingle Bash Bazaar: Locally made crafts and other creative items will be offered; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The GyPsY Barn Boutique, 390 NW. Second St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/701910-0 or 541-797-1869.
Visions of Sugar Plums Food and Bake Sale: Featuring a variety of baked goods including gluten-free options, as well as some gifts for holiday entertaining. Proceeds from the sale go to local charities; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunriver Resort — Great Hall, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/701878-0
Tuesday 11/17
Newcomers Club of Bend — 2020 Virtual Artisan Showcase: The online market features home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, toys and holiday décor created by members of the organization; 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. through Dec. 20; online; go.evvnt.com/701847-0 or 541-728-3710.
Friday 11/20
Country Christmas & More: The holiday fair with a western flair includes rustic items, seasonal decor, baked goods, handmade and vintage items, barnwood and repurposed furniture and more; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/701822-0 or 541-419-8637.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: The large holiday fair will feature art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodcrafts, music, photography, toys and more. Cash only admission; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/703831-0 or 1-888-412-5015.
Saturday 11/21
Country Christmas & More: The holiday fair with a western flair includes rustic items, seasonal decor, baked goods, handmade and vintage items, barnwood and repurposed furniture and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/701827-0 or 541-419-8637.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: The large holiday fair will feature art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodcrafts, music, photography, toys and more. Cash only admission; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/703856-0 or 1-888-412-5015.
Sunday 11/22
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: The large holiday fair will feature art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodcrafts, music, photography, toys and more. Cash only admission; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $6; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/703857-0 or 1-888-412-5015.
Makers Market and Pop-Up Gallery: Artists, craftspeople and makers will sell their designs for the holidays; 12:30-3 p.m.; Eagle Mountain, Lower Level, 2221 NE Third Street., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703904-0 or 541-312-9345.
Monday 11/23
Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: The annual fair will be hosted virtually this year with local art, honey, jewelry, food and more available for purchase online with contactless pickup available on Dec. 12; 12 a.m.- Dec. 8, 11:59 p.m.; Bend; go.evvnt.com/704026-0 or 541-633-7388.
Friday 11/27
Into the Woods Holiday Market: A curated market of local makers. Limited entry times; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5-$15, tickets required; White Aspen Creative, 18707 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701924-1 or 541-408-3233.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW. Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701901-0 or 541-923-5191.
Saturday 11/28
Into the Woods Holiday Market: A curated market of local makers. Limited entry times; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5-$15, tickets required; White Aspen Creative, 18707 SW. Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701934-2 or 541-408-3233.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW. Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701931-0 or 541-923-5191.
Sunday 11/29
Christmas Marketplace: A fun day of Christmas shopping, wine and pizza. Sip while you shop. Advance ticket purchase for a dedicated time slot to help manage capacity; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/701905-1 or 541-526-5075.
Friday 12/4
Country Christmas & More: The holiday fair with a western flair includes rustic items, seasonal decor, baked goods, handmade and vintage items, barnwood and repurposed furniture and more; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 450 SE. Fairview St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/701832-0 or 541-419-8637.
Desert Dream Holiday Bazaar: Featuring fresh hand-tied wreaths, crafts, candles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Desert Dream Gardens, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/689690-0 or 541-382-9061.
Campfire Winter Market: A two-day market featuring local food, culture, music, drinks and retail. Shoppers can visit makers in individual hotel rooms accessed from the outside to shop. Masks required; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE. Third St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703908-0 or 541-382-1515.
Saturday 12/5
Crafty Ladies Holiday Sale, December 5, 2020, 8:30-4,: An assortment of holiday and gift items, including ornaments, decor, jewelry, barbecue rubs and more. The event also will include a food drive for nonperishable items; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Madras Paint & Glass, 1076 U.S. 97, Madras; go.evvnt.com/701818-0 or 541-815-9214.
Country Christmas & More: The holiday fair with a western flair includes rustic items, seasonal decor, baked goods, handmade and vintage items, barnwood and repurposed furniture and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; First Baptist Church, 450 SE. Fairview St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/701833-0 or 541-419-8637.
Campfire Winter Market: A two-day market featuring local food, culture, music, drinks and retail. Shoppers can visit makers in individual hotel rooms accessed from the outside to shop. Masks required; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE. Third St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703916-0 or 541-382-1515.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW. Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701932-0 or 541-923-5191.
Holiday Sip & Shop: Featuring local vendors selling their goods and crafts; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW. Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701913-0 or 541-516-8544.
Friday 12/11
Madras Christmas Bazaar: A holiday bazaar featuring locally made: gifts, crafts, holiday decor, baked goods, preserves and artisan products. Limited capacity, masks required, social distancing will be followed; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW. Fairgrounds Road, Madras; go.evvnt.com/701837-0 or 541-550-0066.
Saturday 12/12
Craft-O!: The 10th annual market will feature over 50 artists and makers, cocktails, food carts and more. Masks and physical distancing required. Limited entry tickets required; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; $5; The Workhouse, 50 SE. Scott St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703983-1 or 541-241-2754.
Madras Christmas Bazaar: A holiday bazaar featuring locally made: gifts, crafts, holiday decor, baked goods, preserves and artisan products. Limited capacity, masks required, social distancing will be followed; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW. Fairgrounds Road, Madras; go.evvnt.com/701841-0 or 541-550-0066.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW. Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701933-0 or 541-923-5191.
Sunday 12/13
Craft-O!: The 10th annual market will feature over 50 artists and makers, cocktails, food carts and more. Masks and physical distancing required. Limited entry tickets required; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; $5; The Workhouse, 50 SE. Scott St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703996-2 or 541-241-2754.
