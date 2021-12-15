Virtual Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; through Dec. 31; Sunriver Women’s Club, online, Sunriver; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Monday 12/13 through Sunday 12/18
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Saturday 12/18
Duffy's Christmas Market: Join Duffy's for a holiday market, food, drinks and live music; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Backyard Christmas Markets: There will be all different kinds of local craft vendors ranging from jewelry and pottery to baked goods, massages, and many more. Plus live music all afternoon by Love & Play; 2-5 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 12/19
Magical Markets of Merriment: Come get a taste of holiday whimsy, shop from the trolley cart woman, maybe catch some live piano and shop until your heart’s content; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Holiday Maker's Market: Support local makers and small businesses by doing your last-minute shopping at this market, with vendors selling clothing and jewelry, to hand-painted ornaments, ceramics, plants and leather goods and more; 12-4 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
