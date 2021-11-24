Submit your event information for free online at bendbulletin.com/events.
Online
Virtual Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; through Dec. 31; Sunriver Women’s Club, online, Sunriver; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Friday 11/19
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the local food bank; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; bit.ly/2ZrlzSH.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Browse one-of-a-kind gifts and gourmet food items while getting your holiday shopping done early; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6 plus fees, kids under 12 are free, cash only at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hfgf.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 11/20
Holiday Craft Bazaar: The annual market will feature local vendors selling a variety of gift items; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Assembly of God, 1865 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/redmondag.
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the local food bank; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; bit.ly/2ZrlzSH.
Calvary Christmas Bazaar: The church will host its fifth annual bazaar featuring handmade goods and crafts; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Calvary Baptist Church Prineville, 2241 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/calvarybaptistprineville.
Visions of Sugar Plums Food/Bake sale Extravaganza: The annual bake sale and market will donate all proceeds go to local charities in South Deschutes County; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Great Hall — Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; facebook.combit.ly/3GtT8Ev or 800-801-8765.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Browse one-of-a-kind gifts and gourmet food items while getting your holiday shopping done early; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6 plus fees, kids under 12 free, cash only at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hfgf.com or 541-548-2711.
Justy's Jelly & Friends Christmas Open House: Gifts and goodies will be available from Shiloh's Attic, Smith Rock Nut Roasters, Bend Fudge Co., The Pink Cactus, OMG, Silver Squirrel Design, Christie's Kitchen, Sweetgrass Hemp Co., The Chocolate Factory and Justy's Jelly; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Justy's Jelly Shop, 836 Southwest 12th St., Redmond; facebook.com/JustysJelly or 541-408-3859.
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend.
Sunday 11/21
Central Oregon Flea Market Christmas and Craft Bazaar: The annual market and sale will feature a variety of collectibles, jewelry, primitives, vintage items, reclaimed furniture, toys, local handmade items and more; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2 adults, $1 seniors, $1 off with a canned food donation, kids free; Carey Foster Hall, SE Lynn Boulevard, Prineville; centraloregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Browse one-of-a-kind gifts and gourmet food items while getting your holiday shopping done early; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $6 plus fees, kids under 12 free, cash only at the door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hfgf.com or 541-548-2711.
Friday 11/26
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors, plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 11/27
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Central Oregon Makers Market and Pop Up Gallery: Featuring a variety of local, handmade crafts and other items great for holiday gifting; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; DIY Cave and Eagle Mountain Event Center, 909 SE Armour Road and 2221 NE Third St., Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/charah.leis.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Holiday Market: grab a drink and explore the many local maker's and vendors selling holiday gifts ; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Magical Markets of Merriment: Come get a taste of holiday whimsy, shop from the trolley cart woman, maybe catch some live piano and shop until your heart’s content; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Sunday 11/28
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Christmas Marketplace — Sip and Shop: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery’s vintages; noon-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Monday 11/29 through Thursday 12/2
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Friday 12/3
Holiday Bazaar at Desert Dream Gardens: The annual market will feature fresh wreaths, holiday gifts and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Madras Saturday Market’s Christmas Bazaar: Featuring local crafters, artisans, farmers, makers, bakers, candles, soaps, handmade gifts, artisan foods and more; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Rd., Madras or 541-325-5050.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior and Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org
Saturday 12/4
Westside Christmas Market: The market will feature local vendors offering homemade gift items. A fun and festive community opportunity to connect with family and friends while shopping for Christmas gifts and other treasures. Some vendors are cash only; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Westside Church, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend
Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: The annual sale will feature lefse, baked goods, miscellaneous holiday items and a raffle benefiting Jericho Road Outreach and FAN; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond or 541-923-7466
Holiday Bazaar at Desert Dream Gardens: The annual market will feature fresh wreaths, holiday gifts and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Schilling’s Makers Market: Over 20 local artisans and vendors will be set up over the two market and selling a variety of handmade items. The market will also have food, drinks and fresh wreaths and swags for purchase. Must buy timed parking ticket to attend; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com
26th Powell Butte Art & Craft Show: The annual show will feature local artisans selling a variety of handmade gifts including art, hand-spun yarn, quilts, jewelry, wreaths and more. A brunch will be available benefiting the Kid’s Center; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte
Madras Saturday Market’s Christmas Bazaar: Featuring local crafters, artisans, farmers, makers, bakers, candles, soaps, handmade gifts, artisan foods and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Rd., Madras or 541-325-5050.
Holiday Sip & Shop: Sip on local craft beer, cider or wine while shopping for everyone on your gift list; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond or 541-610-2520.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior and Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org
Legend Cider Co. Winter Faire: The annual market will feature local artists, crafts, food, and cider with visits from Santa and a gift wrapping station; noon-8 p.m.; free; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend
Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Sunday 12/5
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Schilling’s Makers Market: Over 20 local artisans and vendors will be set up and selling a variety of handmade items. The market will also have food, drinks and fresh wreaths and swags for purchase. Must buy timed parking ticket to attend; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com
Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more;; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Monday 12/6 through Friday 12/10
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Saturday 12/11
11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/oldironworksdistrict or 541-241-8681
12th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: Join us for the 12th annual local artisan only gift faire; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Universalist Unitarian Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-0674
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend
Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Sunday 12/12
11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/oldironworksdistrict or 541-241-8681.
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Monday 12/13 through Sunday 12/18
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
