Virtual Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; through Dec. 31; Sunriver Women’s Club, online, Sunriver; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Wednesday 12/8
Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Monday 12/6 through Friday
12/10
Saturday 12/11
11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/oldironworksdistrict or 541-241-8681
12th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: Join us for the 12th annual local artisan only gift faire; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Universalist Unitarian Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-0674
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend
Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com
Sunday 12/12
Monday 12/13 through Sunday
12/18
