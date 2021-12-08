Submit your event information for free online at bendbulletin.com/events.

Online

Virtual Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; through Dec. 31; Sunriver Women’s Club, online, Sunriver; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.

Wednesday 12/8

Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Monday 12/6 through Friday

12/10

Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Saturday 12/11

11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/oldironworksdistrict or 541-241-8681

12th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: Join us for the 12th annual local artisan only gift faire; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Universalist Unitarian Church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-633-0674

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com

Holiday Art and Crafts Sale: Featuring handmade gifts, pottery, paintings, prints, jewelry, woodworking and more by local artists. Masks required, cash and Venmo only; 1-4 p.m.; free; private residence, 443 NW Delaware Ave., Bend

Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com

Sunday 12/12

11th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required; The Workhouse at Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/oldironworksdistrict or 541-241-8681.

Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Bootah’s Claus Festival: The farm will host a holiday village complete with local artisans, vendors, entertainment, family activities, hiking, fun runs and more; Sun Life Farm & Ranch, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com

Monday 12/13 through Sunday

12/18

Three Sisters Lions Club 10th Annual Holiday Faire: The annual boutique-style fair features gift items made by local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters Lions Holiday Faire, 142 E. Main St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.