Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/16
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Saturday 12/17
Magical Markets of Merriment: Featuring 12-15 local craft and goods makers, bakers and more; Santa will be present within the plant shop to meet and greet with kids and adults; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Second Annual Waypoint Holiday Market: There will be 15 vendors sharing their passions with you; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; grovebend.com.
Holiday Night Market: A market featuring local vendors and cocktail specials; 6-9 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Sunday 12/18
Magical Markets of Merriment: Featuring 12-15 local craft and goods makers, bakers and more; Santa will be present within the plant shop to meet and greet with kids and adults; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Happy Campers Market Last Minute Shopping Event: Buy locally made products directly from the maker; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Nordic Construction, 154 NE Underwood Ave., Bend; 541-350-9578.
Second Annual Holiday Makers Market: Join in the heated tent for an afternoon of craft beer, holiday cheer and supporting local artists selling jewelry, clothing, art, candles, baked goods and more; noon-4 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
