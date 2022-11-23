Friday 11/25
Homemade Holidays: Selling handcrafted goods including ornaments, holiday gifts, wooden utensils, artwork, gnomes, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Elemental Eyecare, 2736 NW Crossing Drive Suite 120, Bend; 541-610-9938.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Winter Traditions — Holiday Bazaar: Lots of vendors, Santa, Grinch, crafts for kids, food and fun; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center Parks & Rec, 16405 First St., La Pine; lapineseniorcenter.org or 541-536-6237.
Saturday 11/26
Sunriver Holiday Market: Featuring jewelry, ceramics, art, skin care, food gifts and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort Homestead Ballroom, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-604-0875.
Homemade Holidays: Selling handcrafted goods including ornaments, holiday gifts, wooden utensils, artwork, gnomes, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Elemental Eyecare, 2736 NW Crossing Drive Suite 120, Bend; 541-610-9938.
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery’s vintages; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Christmas Pop-up Sale: Showcasing five local artists at this holiday market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; private residence, 20915 King Hezekiah Way, Bend; 541-419-1500.
Holiday Pop-up Market: Get a start on your holiday shopping with a curated group of local and handmade vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-323-3955.
Santa’s Workshop: Shop at over 20 local vendor booths and let the kids spend some time making crafts, getting a picture with Santa and taking a train ride; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy’s: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Holiday Bazaar: Get a head start on your holiday shopping with a curated list of local artisans and vendors featuring a unique array of holiday gifts and surprises for the whole family; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Barn at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com.
Winter Traditions — Holiday Bazaar: Lots of vendors, Santa, Grinch, crafts for kids, food and fun; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center Parks & Rec, 16405 First St., La Pine; lapineseniorcenter.org or 541-536-6237.
Sunday 11/27
Sunriver Holiday Market: Featuring jewelry, ceramics, art, skin care, food gifts and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort Homestead Ballroom, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-604-0875.
Christmas Pop-up Sale: Showcasing five local artists at this holiday market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Private, 20915 King Hezekiah Way, Bend; 541-419-1500.
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery’s vintages; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Winter Traditions — Holiday Bazaar: Lots of vendors, Santa, Grinch, crafts for kids, food and fun; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center Parks & Rec, 16405 First St., La Pine; lapineseniorcenter.org or 541-536-6237.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 11/28
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 11/29
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 11/30
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
