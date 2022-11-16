Friday 11/18
A Holiday Affair Bazaar: Featuring handcrafted items, holiday decor and gourmet foods; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; private home, 2603 NE Meadowcrest Drive, Prineville; 503-534-1206.
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to local food bank; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; facebook.com/Country-Christmas-More-565168313536650
Seventh Mountain Ice Rink Opening and Winter Bazaar: Get a jump on the holiday shopping with a local goods, live music, food and ice skating; 6-9 p.m.; free; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com or 541-693-1924.
Saturday 11/19
Calvary Christmas Bazaar: The church will host its sixth annual bazaar, featuring handmade goods and crafts; 8 a.m.; free; Calvary Baptist Church Prineville, 2241 N. Main St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Holiday Bazaar: Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar with many vendors offering one-of-a-kind items for sale from 30 vendors; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Assembly of God, 1865 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; 541-548-4555.
Red Door Marketplace: A holiday bazaar and bake sale featuring handcrafted items, pies, cookies, breads, a raffle and a “gently used market”; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; St. Helens Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; bend.org.
Seventh Mountain Ice Rink Opening and Winter Bazaar: Get a jump on the holiday shopping with a local goods, live music, food and ice skating; 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com or 541-693-1924.
Holiday Craft Fair: Offering multiple handcrafted items and gifts created by our local talented artisans; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Holiday Food Fair: There will be tasty food items along with beautiful and useful craft and decorative items; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 695 NW Third St., Prineville; 541-788-0063
A Holiday Affair Bazaar: Featuring handcrafted items, holiday decor and gourmet foods; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; private home, 2603 NE Meadowcrest Drive, Prineville or 503-534-1206.
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to local food bank; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; facebook.com/Country-Christmas-More-565168313536650.
Homemade Holiday: Check out the turned-wood products for sale at this market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes River Woods, 19209 Choctaw Road, Bend; ninefingerswoodworking.com or 541-410-3989.
”Visions of Sugar Plums Food & Bake Sale Extravaganza: The food/bake sale will be held; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; SHARC in Sunriver, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; 541-585-5000.
CROP Farmer’s Winter Market: The vendors of CROP Farmers Market are hosting a one-day indoor winter market for a chance to enjoy locally produced goods in time for the holiday season; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Gym, 440 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Grand Illumination: This year’s celebration includes a visit from Santa, live music and entertainment, train rides, telescope viewings, hot cocoa, putt-putt, huggable characters, holiday shopping and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; Great Hall — Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Lefse and Bake Sale: Lefse, a traditional soft Norwegian flatbread, and other holiday cookies will be for sale; noon-2 p.m.; Grace First Lutheran Church, 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; gracefirstlutheran.org or 541-382-6862.
Sunday 11/20
Seventh Mountain Ice Rink Opening and Winter Bazaar: Get a jump on the holiday shopping with a local goods, live music, food and ice skating; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; seventhmountainriverco.com or 541-693-1924.
Nancy P's Holiday Pop-Up Market: Favorite artisans, lots of locally made items and tasty treats; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Nancy P's Cafe And Bakery, 1054 NW Milwaukee Ave., Bend; facebook.com/NancyPsCafeAndBakeryor 541-420-0492.
Friday 11/25Homemade Holidays: Selling handcrafted goods including ornaments, holiday gifts, wooden utensils, artwork, gnomes, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Elemental Eyecare, 2736 NW Crossing Drive Suite 120, Bend; 541-610-9938.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 11/26Sunriver Holiday Market: Featuring jewelry, ceramics, art, skin care, food gifts and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort Homestead Ballroom, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-604-0875.
Homemade Holidays: Selling handcrafted goods including ornaments, holiday gifts, wooden utensils, artwork, gnomes, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Elemental Eyecare, 2736 NW Crossing Drive Suite 120, Bend; 541-610-9938.
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery’s vintages; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Christmas Pop-up Sale: Showcasing five local artists at this holiday market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Private, 20915 King Hezekiah Way, Bend; 541-419-1500.
Santa’s Workshop: Shop at over 20 local vendor booths and let the kids spend some time making crafts, getting a picture with Santa & taking a train ride; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy’s: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Holiday Bazaar: Get a head start on your holiday shopping with a curated list of local artisans and vendors featuring a unique array of holiday gifts and surprises for the whole family.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Barn at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com.
Sunday 11/27Sunriver Holiday Market: Featuring jewelry, ceramics, art, skin care, food gifts and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort Homestead Ballroom, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-604-0875.
Christmas Pop-up Sale: Showcasing five local artists at this holiday market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Private, 20915 King Hezekiah Way, Bend; 541-419-1500.
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery’s vintages; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 11/28Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 11/29Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 11/30Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Thursday 12/1Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/2Desert Dream Gardens Holiday Bazaar: Go shop our country bazaar — ornaments, quilts, fresh wreaths, gnomes and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens — In the Red Barn, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend; 541-382-9061.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Saturday 12/3Westside Christmas Market: The Westside Christmas Market will feature over 30 local vendors offering hand-crafted and unique gift items. This will be a festive and family friendly community event.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Westside Church Student Center, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; westsidechurch.org or 541-382-7504.
Prineville’s P.E.O. Chapter Annual Holiday Bazaar: Included for sale will be handcrafted items from local quilters, sewers, knitters, and crocheters, decorated yule logs, cookies by the dozens, jewelry, hazelnuts, gifts galore and more; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; 4-H Clover Building on the Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; peointernational.org.
Schilling’s 2022 Makers Market: Shop local this year and support over 30 local makers, artists & small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15 parking tickets; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Desert Dream Gardens Holiday Bazaar: Go shop our country bazaar — ornaments, quilts, fresh wreaths, gnomes and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens — In the Red Barn, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend; 541-382-9061.
27th Powell Butte Art & Craft Show: An annual show featuring local artisans and unique handmade gifts for everyone on your list; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; 541-480-5724.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Sunday 12/4Schilling’s 2022 Makers Market: Shop local this year and support over 30 local makers, artists & small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15 parking tickets; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 12/5Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 12/6Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 12/7Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Thursday 12/8Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/9Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineFrontierDays or 541-536-2223.
Saturday 12/10Central Oregon Locavore’s Holiday Gift Faire: Find unique gifts from over 100 local farmers, ranches, crafters and vendors; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; traveloregon.com.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineFrontierDays or 541-536-2223.
Sunday 12/1112th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required at bendticket.com; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; theworkhousebend.com.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 12/1212th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required at bendticket.com; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; theworkhousebend.com.
Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar: Celebrate the holidays and shop Scandinavian food and items at this market; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; bendsonsofnorway.wixsite.com or 541-388-1908.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 12/13Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 12/14Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Thursday 12/15Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/16Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Saturday 12/17Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Sunday 12/18Happy Campers Market Last Minute Shopping Event: Your last chance to buy locally-made products directly from the maker! Tie dye, clothing, jewelry, cross-stitch, soap, and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Nordic Construction, 154 NE Underwood Ave., Bend; 541-350-9578.
