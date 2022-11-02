With the snow on the ground, it's beginning to feel like the holidays are just around the corner. That means it's time to start thinking about what to gift all your loved ones this season. We've compiled a master list of all the local holiday fairs and markets to make shopping easy for you. After two years of limited holiday events due to the pandemic, this year's festivities are returning in full force. Wander and enjoy the dozens of markets on this list and be sure to check back in GO! weekly for updated lists throughout November and December.
If we missed your market, there’s still time to get on these weekly lists. Just submit your event information for free online at bendbulletin.com/events, and we’ll make sure it gets posted.
Happy shopping, Central Oregon!
Friday 11/4
Snowflake Boutique: 46th Annual event offering locally made, high quality items for sale along with food; 1-8 p.m.; $4 at door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; snowflakeboutique.org or 541-548-2711.
Central Oregon Spinners & Weavers Guild Holiday Show and Sale: Handwoven and handcrafted items for all your holiday gifts; 3-7 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; coswg.org or 541-385-6908.
Saturday 11/5
Powell Butte Lord's Acre Day: Events include a 10K Run, 5K Walk, local meat sales, including famous Lord’s Acre Sausage, Homemade pie by the slice, whole pies and cinnamon rolls, a country store with crafts, Western, garden, candy, novelties, antiques and more; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Christian Church, 13720 Highway 126, Powell Butte; prinevillechamber.com or 541-548-3066.
Central Oregon Spinners & Weavers Guild Holiday Show and Sale: Handwoven and handcrafted items for all your holiday gifts; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; coswg.org or 541-385-6908.
St. Francis of Assisi Christmas Faire: The fundraising fair will feature vendors offering a wide variety of handcrafted items, kids face painting, baked goods, food, raffles and live choir performances; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2450 NE 27th St., Bend; 541-382-3631.
Vegan Holiday Bazaar: A Broken Angel presents a boutique holiday craft and goodie market featuring local animal- and eco-friendly artists, crafters, foodies, and nonprofits; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; abrokenangel.com or 541-306-6689.
Holiday Boutique: Michelle Adams Photography will be there as one of a number of local vendors and artisans; 1-7 p.m.; free; Austin Mercantile, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive Suite 190, Bend; facebook.com/michelleadamsphotography or 541-797-0037.
Snowflake Boutique: 46th Annual event offering locally made, high quality items for sale along with a food fare; 4-9 p.m.; $4 at door; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; snowflakeboutique.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 11/6
Central Oregon Flea Market Christmas and Craft Bazaar: The annual market and sale will feature a variety of collectibles, jewelry, primitives, vintage items, reclaimed furniture, toys, local handmade items and more; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2 adults, $1 seniors, $1 off with can food donation, kids free; Carey Foster Hall, SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville; centraloregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711.
Bend Golf Club Holiday Bazaar: Bring your crafts and creations to display and sell at this year's event, or just enjoy other vendors; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend Golf Club, 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend; 541-382-3261.
Monday 11/7
Tetherow Holiday Bazaar: Enjoy a free round of Santa-riffic cocktails, free snacks and local artisans and vendors; 4-8 p.m.; free; Event Pavilion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; tetherow.com or 844-431-9701.
Tuesday 11/8
Holiday Bazaar: Shop local this holiday season with many local vendors offering holiday items; noon; free; The Alexander, 1125 NE Watt Way, Bend; thealexanderbend.com.
Friday 11/11
Home for Christmas Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted gifts, wreaths, aprons, antiques, gift baskets, stocking stuffers, ornaments, jewelry, holiday decor, treats and other goodies; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Home for Christmas Holiday Bazaar, 674 NE Penn Ave., Bend; 541-640-9066.
Five Crafter’s Christmas Boutique: Featuring ornaments, snowmen, wood crafts, greeting cards, stitches, towels, antiques, crafty trees and wreaths, vintage items and much more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Private Home, 2546 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; 541-598-4989.
A Country Christmas Bazaar: Featuring handcrafted items, holiday decor and gourmet food items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Private Home, 69427 Crooked Horseshoe Road, Sisters; 541-410-3858.
Holiday Bazaar: Stop by and join us for our fifth annual Holiday Bazaar brought to you by Bumblebee events; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 SW 35th St., Redmond; 541-420-5208.
Holidays in The Pines: Unique blends of handmade, homegrown products with a touch of vintage; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Tollgate Clubhouse, 15004 Saddle, Sisters; facebook.com/Holidaysinthepines or 541-383-1821.
Saturday 11/12
80th Annual Holiday Bazaar and Rummage Sale: The market will include handmade holiday crafts, home baked cookies, second hand good and vintage and antiques items; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Bend Church, 680 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-280-0503.
Home for Christmas Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted gifts, wreaths, aprons, antiques, gift baskets, stocking stuffers, ornaments, jewelry, holiday decor, treats and other goodies; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Home for Christmas Holiday Bazaar, 674 NE Penn Ave., Bend; 541-640-9066.
Five Crafter’s Christmas Boutique: Featuring ornaments, snowmen, wood crafts, greeting cards, stitches, towels, antiques, crafty trees and wreaths, vintage items and much more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Private Home, 2546 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; 541-598-4989.
Old Fashion Christmas: The annual event features vendors selling holiday decorations, Candyland maze to Santa, hourly raffle drawing, holiday coloring contest and more. Bring a canned good to receive extra raffle tickets; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5 general admission, $4 veterans and seniors; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Homespun Holiday Bazaar: A country store, grandma's attic, handmade items, quilts and religious Christmas gifts; 9 a.m.-noon; free; St. Thomas Catholic Church, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond; stthomasredmond.com or 541-923-5191.
Christmas Bazaar Missions Fundraiser: They will have several new and returning vendors with a huge variety of unique, handmade artisan goods; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave., Redmond; hbcredmond.org or 541-548-4161.
A Country Christmas Bazaar: Featuring handcrafted items, holiday decor and gourmet food items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Private Home, 69427 Crooked Horseshoe Road, Sisters; 541-410-3858.
Homemade Holiday: Check out the turned wooden products for sale at this market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes River Woods, 19209 Choctaw Road, Bend; ninefingerswoodworking.com or 541-410-3989.
Fall Artisan Market: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Holiday Bazaar: Stop by and join us for our fifth annual Holiday Bazaar brought to you by Bumblebee events; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 SW 35th St., Redmond; 541-420-5208.
Holidays in The Pines: Unique blends of handmade, homegrown products with a touch of vintage; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Tollgate Clubhouse, 15004 Saddle, Sisters; facebook.com/Holidaysinthepines or 541-383-1821.
Sunday 11/13
Central Oregon Flea Market Christmas and Craft Bazaar: The annual market and sale will feature a variety of collectibles, jewelry, primitives, vintage items, reclaimed furniture, toys, local handmade items and more; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $2 adults, $1 seniors, $1 off with can food donation, kids free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; centraloregonfleamarket.com or 541-548-2711.
80th Annual Holiday Bazaar and Rummage Sale: The market will include handmade holiday crafts, home baked cookies, second hand good and vintage and antiques items; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Bend Church, 680 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-280-0503.
Old Fashion Christmas: The annual event features vendors selling holiday decorations, Candyland maze to Santa, hourly raffle drawing, holiday coloring contest and more. Bring a canned good to receive extra raffle tickets; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5 general admission, $4 veterans and seniors; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Friday 11/18
A Holiday Affair Bazaar: Featuring handcrafted items, holiday decor and gourmet foods; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Private Home, 2603 NE Meadowcrest Drive, Prineville; 503-534-1206.
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to local food bank; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; facebook.com/Country-Christmas-More-565168313536650
Saturday 11/19
Calvary Christmas Bazaar: The church will host its sixth annual bazaar featuring handmade goods and crafts; 8 a.m.; free; Calvary Baptist Church Prineville, 2241 N. Main St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Holiday Bazaar: Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar with many vendors offering one-of-a-kind items for sale from approx. 30 vendors; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Assembly of God, 1865 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; 541-548-4555.
Trinity Episcopal Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: A holiday bazaar and bake sale featuring handcrafted items, pies, cookies, breads, a raffle and a "gently used market"; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; St. Helens Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; trinitybend.org.
Holiday Food Fair: There will be tasty food items along with beautiful and useful craft and decorative items; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 695 NW Third St., Prineville; 541-788-0063
A Holiday Affair Bazaar: Featuring handcrafted items, holiday decor and gourmet foods; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Private Home, 2603 NE Meadowcrest Drive, Prineville or 503-534-1206.
Country Christmas: Featuring handcrafted gift items, metal art, jewelry, leatherwork, seasonal candles, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to local food bank; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; facebook.com/Country-Christmas-More-565168313536650.
Homemade Holiday: Check out the turned wooden products for sale at this market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes River Woods, 19209 Choctaw Road, Bend; ninefingerswoodworking.com or 541-410-3989.
"Visions of Sugar Plums Food & Bake Sale Extravaganza: The food/bake sale will be held; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; SHARC in Sunriver, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; 541-585-5000.
CROP Farmer’s Winter Market: The vendors of CROP Farmers Market are hosting a one day indoor winter market for a chance to enjoy our locally produced goods in time for the holiday season; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Gym, 440 NW Madras Highway, Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Grand Illumination: This year’s celebration includes a visit from Santa, live music and entertainment, train rides, telescope viewings, hot cocoa, putt-putt, huggable characters, holiday shopping and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; Great Hall - Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Lefse and Bake Sale: Lefse, a traditional soft Norwegian flatbread, and other holiday cookies will be for sale; noon-2 p.m.; Grace First Lutheran Church, 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; gracefirstlutheran.org or 541-382-6862.
Friday 11/25
Homemade Holidays: Selling handcrafted goods including ornaments, holiday gifts, wooden utensils, artwork, gnomes, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Elemental Eyecare, 2736 NW Crossing Drive Suite 120, Bend; 541-610-9938.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Holiday Village Market: Find gifts for friends, family and everyone in-between while supporting local artists, artisans, crafters and nonprofits. Features 10 European-style kiosks and numerous pop-up vendors plus Santa; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 11/26
Sunriver Holiday Market: Featuring jewelry, ceramics, art, skin care, food gifts and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort Homestead Ballroom, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-604-0875.
Homemade Holidays: Selling handcrafted goods including ornaments, holiday gifts, wooden utensils, artwork, gnomes, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Elemental Eyecare, 2736 NW Crossing Drive Suite 120, Bend; 541-610-9938.
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery's vintages; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Christmas Pop-up Sale: Showcasing five local artists at this holiday market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Private, 20915 King Hezekiah Way, Bend; 541-419-1500.
Santa's Workshop: Shop at over 20 local vendor booths and let the kids spend some time making crafts, getting a picture with Santa & taking a train ride; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Fall Artisan Market at General Duffy's: Enjoy brunch in the Annex and shop a variety of vendors; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Holiday Bazaar: Get a head start on your holiday shopping with a curated list of local artisans and vendors featuring a unique array of holiday gifts and surprises for the whole family.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Barn at Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Bend; brasada.com.
Sunday 11/27
Sunriver Holiday Market: Featuring jewelry, ceramics, art, skin care, food gifts and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort Homestead Ballroom, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-604-0875.
Christmas Pop-up Sale: Showcasing five local artists at this holiday market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Private, 20915 King Hezekiah Way, Bend; 541-419-1500.
Holiday Marketplace: Shop for artisan products and gifts while sipping on selections of the winery's vintages; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 11/28
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 11/29
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 11/30
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Thursday 12/1
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/2
Desert Dream Gardens Holiday Bazaar: Go shop our country bazaar — ornaments, quilts, fresh wreaths, gnomes and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens — In the Red Barn, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend; 541-382-9061.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Saturday 12/3
Westside Christmas Market: The Westside Christmas Market will feature over 30 local vendors offering hand-crafted and unique gift items. This will be a festive and family friendly community event.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Westside Church Student Center, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; westsidechurch.org or 541-382-7504.
Prineville's P.E.O. Chapter Annual Holiday Bazaar: Included for sale will be handcrafted items from local quilters, sewers, knitters, and crocheters, decorated yule logs, cookies by the dozens, jewelry, hazelnuts, gifts galore and more; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; 4-H Clover Building on the Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; peointernational.org.
Schilling's 2022 Makers Market: Shop local this year and support over 30 local makers, artists & small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15 parking tickets; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Desert Dream Gardens Holiday Bazaar: Go shop our country bazaar — ornaments, quilts, fresh wreaths, gnomes and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens — In the Red Barn, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend; 541-382-9061.
27th Powell Butte Art & Craft Show: An annual show featuring local artisans and unique handmade gifts for everyone on your list; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; 541-480-5724.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Sunday 12/4
Schilling's 2022 Makers Market: Shop local this year and support over 30 local makers, artists & small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15 parking tickets; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 12/5
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 12/6
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 12/7
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Thursday 12/8
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/9
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineFrontierDays or 541-536-2223.
Saturday 12/10
Central Oregon Locavore's Holiday Gift Faire: Find unique gifts from over 100 local farmers, ranches, crafters and vendors; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; traveloregon.com.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineFrontierDays or 541-536-2223.
Sunday 12/11
12th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required at bendticket.com; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; theworkhousebend.com.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 12/12
12th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required at bendticket.com; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; theworkhousebend.com.
Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar: Celebrate the holidays and shop Scandinavian food and items at this market; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; bendsonsofnorway.wixsite.com or 541-388-1908.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 12/13
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 12/14
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Thursday 12/15
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/16
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Saturday 12/17
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Sunday 12/18
Happy Campers Market Las —-Minute Shopping Event: Your last chance to buy locally-made products directly from the maker! Tie dye, clothing, jewelry, cross-stitch, soap, and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Nordic Construction, 154 NE Underwood Ave., Bend; 541-350-9578.
