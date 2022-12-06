Thursday 12/8
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/9
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineFrontierDays or 541-536-2223.
Christmas in Powell Butte: Second annual bazaar is booked full with 40-plus vendors; 2-7 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; pbcommunitycenter.com or 541-408-0256.
Saturday 12/10
Central Oregon Locavore’s Holiday Gift Faire: Find unique gifts from over 100 local farmers, ranches, crafters and vendors; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; traveloregon.com.
Christmas in Powell Butte: Second annual bazaar is booked full with 40-plus vendors; 2-7 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; pbcommunitycenter.com or 541-408-0256.
12th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required at bendticket.com; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; theworkhousebend.com.
Magical Markets of Merriment: Every weekend will feature 12-15 local craft and goods makers, bakers, and more and Santa will be present within the plant shop to meet and greet with kids and adults; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Scandinavian Christmas Bazaar: Celebrate the holidays and shop Scandinavian food and items at this market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; bendsonsofnorway.wixsite.com or 541-388-1908.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
La Pine Christmas Bazaar: The annual market features local vendors and crafters selling a variety of holiday gift items, baked goods and more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; facebook.com/LaPineFrontierDays or 541-536-2223.
Sunday 12/11
12th Annual Craft-O Holiday Bazaar: Shop small and local this holiday season with over 75 vendors; 9 a.m.; $5 reservations required at bendticket.com; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; theworkhousebend.com.
Magical Markets of Merriment: Every weekend will feature 12-15 local craft and goods makers, bakers, and more and Santa will be present within the plant shop to meet and greet with kids and adults; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Holiday Makers Market: Join for handcrafted gifts, holiday cheer, and craft beer, featuring 20 regional makers; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Monday 12/12
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Tuesday 12/13
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Wednesday 12/14
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
