Thursday 12/1
Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire: Great selection of handmade items from local vendors; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire, 311 E. Cascade, Sisters; 541-410-0896.
Friday 12/2
Desert Dream Gardens Holiday Bazaar: Go shop our country bazaar — ornaments, quilts, fresh wreaths, gnomes and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Desert Dream Gardens — In the Red Barn, 61295 Obernolte Road, Bend; 541-382-9061.
Madras Saturday Market’s Christmas Bazaar: Featuring local crafters, artisans, farmers, makers, bakers, candles, soaps, handmade gifts, artisan foods and more; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com or 541-325-5050.
First Friday Holiday Bazaar: Enjoy a wild ale or locally made sparkling wine while you shop for the perfect gift from local artists; 2-7 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend; 541-797-6265.
Saturday 12/3
Westside Christmas Market: The Westside Christmas Market will feature over 30 local vendors offering handcrafted and unique gift items. This will be a festive and family friendly community event; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Westside Church Student Center, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; westsidechurch.org or 541-382-7504.
Homemade Holidays: Selling handcrafted goods including ornaments, holiday gifts, wooden utensils, artwork, gnomes, baked goods and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Elemental Eyecare, 2736 NW Crossing Drive Suite 120, Bend; 541-610-9938.
Prineville’s P.E.O. Chapter Annual Holiday Bazaar: Included for sale will be handcrafted items from local quilters, sewers, knitters, and crocheters, decorated yule logs, cookies by the dozens, jewelry, hazelnuts, gifts galore and more; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; 4-H Clover Building on the Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; peointernational.org.
Schilling’s 2022 Makers Market: Shop local this year and support over 30 local makers, artists & small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15 parking tickets; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
27th Powell Butte Art & Craft Show: An annual show featuring local artisans and unique handmade gifts for everyone on your list; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; 541-480-5724.
Madras Saturday Market's Christmas Bazaar: Featuring local crafters, artisans, farmers, makers, bakers, candles, soaps, handmade gifts, artisan foods and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com or 541-325-5050.
Sunday 12/4
Schilling’s 2022 Makers Market: Shop local this year and support over 30 local makers, artists & small businesses; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $15 parking tickets; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com.
Monday 12/5
Tuesday 12/6
Wednesday 12/7
