Before the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts by country musicians were few and far between in Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Fair hosted a couple each summer, but larger venues in Bend like the Midtown Ballroom and what was then known as Les Schwab Amphitheater focused their efforts on other genres, and other than some one-offs here and there, the region didn’t offer much true country from year to year.

How times have changed. This summer, the amphitheater has booked country mega-stars like Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris, the Midtown/Domino Room complex recently hosted Charley Crockett and has a steady stream of roots-rock bands on the books, Margo Price played Oregon Spirit Distillers, Silver Moon Brewing brought in Joshua Ray Walker, Elle King headlined Sunriver’s amphitheater and Volcanic Theatre Pub has welcomed Ian Noe, Town Mountain and Jesse Daniel.

Bros comatose

String band The Brothers Comatose pick their way through Bend Thursday at Munch & Music.
PaulCauthenHOUSE-05_JodyDomingue-scaled.jpg

Paul Cauthen
LeAnn Rimes PR Image 3 (Photo Credit -Norman Seeff).jpg

LeAnn Rimes
Jon Pardi

Join the other #PardiAnimals Saturday when country star Jon Pardi plays Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

