Farmers and makers markets have been a presence in Central Oregon for decades. Even in the year marred with shutdowns, the markets have come back to serve their communities as they have before, but with some new precautions in place to ensure everyone stays safe. Here are the weekly markets currently running across Central Oregon:
Bend
• Bend Farmers Market: The market has been going strong for over 20 years featuring fresh local produce and farm products. Starting in Drake Park and moving to their present location in Brooks Alley the market runs 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, until October. Brooks Alley between Franklin and Minnesota, Bend. Contact the market at bendfarmersmarket.com or bendfarmersmarket@gmail.com
• NorthWest Crossing Saturday Market: The weekly market features locally raised meat, fresh eggs, cheese and flowers as well as handmade items, local spirits, food carts, clothing and accessory vendors and more. Masks are required and organizers have split the walkways in half to create one -way traffic throughout the market. It runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through about mid-September. NW Crossing Drive, Bend. Contact nwxfarmersmarket.com or farmersmarket@c3events.com
• Central Oregon Saturday Market: Local artisans, crafters, furniture makers and gardens are back for the weekly market which has been in business since 1974. Customers can meet the makers of the products featured all made here in Central Oregon. The market runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday’s through Memorial Day weekend. Bend-La Pine School District Admin Parking Lot, 520 Wall St., Bend. Contact centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com or cosaturdaymarket@gmail.com
Redmond
• Redmond Farmers Market: Every week the market features farm-fresh and organic produce, eggs and meet as well as baked goods, crafts, fresh flowers, plants and more. The market runs 3-6 p.m. Tuesday’s through Sept. 15. Centennial Park, SW Evergreen Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets, Redmond. Contact facebook.com/redmondoregonfarmersmarket, redmondfarmersmarket1@hotmail.com or 541-550-0066.
• General Duffy’s Saturday Market: The newer market began when the taphouse and food cart lot opened last year. It features local vendors selling vintage and handmade items including soaps and gifts. The market runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (seniors -only shopping hour 10-11 a.m.) every Saturday through July. 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond. Contact generalduffys.com, general.duffys.foodtrucks@gmail.com or 541-527-4345.
Sisters
• Sisters Farmers Market: The market is managed by Seed to Table Oregon, a nonprofit educational farm that focuses on connecting food, wellness and education in Sisters according to the website. This year the market is offering curbside pickup with online ordering from some vendors, which includes fresh produce, fish, meat, fresh cut flowers, herbs, local cheese, breads, jams and more. Masks are required, and customers will be asked to wash their hands before entering. The market runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday’s through Oct. 4. Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters. Contact sistersfarmersmarket.com, sistersfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 541-904-0134.
Prineville
• CROP Farmers Market: Standing for Central Oregon Open Pastures, the market is a project of the Crook County Small Farm Alliance that aims to connect farmers to the community. Last year, they hosted events once a month at various farms across the county offering tours, music, activities along with the market. This year, the events have been put on hold but the weekly market features local produce and products. The market runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday’s through Sept. 26. Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville. Contact cropfarmersmarket.org, cropfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 541-233-3100.
Madras
• Madras Saturday Market: Typically the market in Madras features live music and other entertainment, but in an attempt to prevent people from gathering, they have canceled those performances and urged people to “buy market essentials and keep moving so others may get in and out of (the) park safely” according to their website. Curbside pickup is also available from the market that features local produce, honey, meat, fish, tea, soap, candles and more. The Market runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday’s through Sept. 19. Sahalee Park at the corner of Seventh and C streets, Madras. Contact madrassaturdaymarket.com, saturdaymarketmadras@gmail.com or 541-550-0066 (text preferred).
