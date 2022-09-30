SOUTH SIDE PUB
This no-frills urban pub isn’t much to look at from the outside, let alone the inside, where you’ll want to keep an eye out for sasquatches. But the food is good, especially burgers and other sandwiches, and the service is fast and friendly. 61160 SW Hwy. 97, Bend; facebook.com, 541-383-7672. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
KEBABA RESTAURANT
True to the varied traditional recipes of the Middle East, Kebaba has been a part of the local dining scene since 2007, catering to every dietary need. Some preparations are uneven, but soups and shawarmas are outstanding, and servers go the extra mile. 1004 NW Newport Ave., Bend; kebaba.com, 541-318-6224. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
SIDELINES SPORTS BAR & GRILL
Downtown Bend’s ultimate sports bar is a great place to catch a game, perhaps not such a great place for a meal. Breakfast meats were badly overcooked, afternoon meals adequate but rather flavorless. 1020 NW Wall St., Bend; sidelines-bend.com, 541-385-8898. Open 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
5 FUSION & SUSHI BAR
Acclaimed chef-owner Joe Kim is mastering the culinary arts of simplicity and subtlety. His seafood-centric Asian fusion menu is better than ever, and the level of service at the downtown Bend restaurant is following suit. 821 NW Wall St., Bend; www.5fusion.com, 541-323-2328. Open 4 p.m. to close every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
CHAN’S CHINESE RESTAURANT
Under new ownership after 30 years in the founding family, Chan’s serves generous portions of Chinese food from many different regions. Fine-art porcelain highlights a makeover that followed a 2011 fire. 1005 SE Third St., Bend; chanschinese.com, 541-389-1725. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
CORK CELLARS WINE & BISTRO
No longer merely a wine bar and retailer, Cork Cellars bow has a menu of Mediterranean and American-style meals to accompany its vintage selection. Blues and roots music play in the background in this rustic and casual space. 391 W. Cascade Ave. (U.S. Highway 20), Sisters; corkcellarswinebistro.com, 541-549-2675. Winter schedule 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
CASCADE WEST GRUB & ALEHOUSE
A log-cabin fixture on Bend’s west side since 1954, this dimly lit sports bar serves outstanding burgers and tacos. Service from behind the bar is excellent, but patrons should avoid the deep-fried menu. 64 SW 14th St. (Century Drive), Bend; facebook.com/cascadewestbend, 541-389-1853. Full menu 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; appetizer menu 10:30 a.m. to close every day; Sunday brunch from 9 a.m.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
SINTRA
A popular breakfast-and-lunch stop on Bond Street since 2004, the former Café Sintra has been rebranded to incorporate a white-tablecloth dinner menu. Chef Marcelo Bento specializes in Portuguese entrees and tapas. 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; cafesintra.com, 541-382-8004. Breakfast and lunch 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day; dinner 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
PURE JOY KITCHEN
Offering the most extensive menu of meatless recipes in Central Oregon, chef Elaina Love’s small shop, behind Cafe of Life Chiropractic, will open doubters’ eyes. Love has been at the vanguard of the raw-food movement for two decades. 519 NW Colorado Ave. (back-alley entrance), Bend; purejoykitchen.com, 541-389-6224. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
THE SANDBAGGER SALOON AND DINNER HOUSE
Service isn’t great at this bar and grill, built in the 1980s to serve residents of the community. But the meat-and-salad menu satisfies duffers and other visitors. 5165 SW Clubhouse Road, Crooked River Ranch; sandbaggersaloon.com, 541-923-8655. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (breakfast served 8 a.m. Friday to Sunday, May to September)
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$$
NAM TOK KITCHEN
New owners have altered the menu at NorthWest Crossing’s only Thai restaurant from traditional Bangkok-style to more pungent northeastern Thai style. Service is excellent but timing needs work. 745 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; namtokkitchen.com, 541-508-4884. Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; dinner 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; lunch and dinner 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
PALMER’S CAFE
Known for simple but well-prepared breakfasts and lunches over more than two decades in business, Palmer’s fills a residence nearly 100 years old. Recently, however, there have been signs of inexperience both in the kitchen and in service. 645 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; http://palmers.cafe, 541-317-5705. 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
Food()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
MI CANTINA
This new Redmond restaurant is an offshoot of chef Roberto Cardenas’ Islas Rio in Sisters. A creative, seafood-heavy menu provides sustenance for music lovers, whose calendar includes live bands on Saturday nights. 413 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; micantinagrill.com, 541-504-3329. 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$SILVER MOON BREWING
A summer-long renovation has made this popular, side-street brewpub more spacious and customer-friendly. Although the menu is limited, food is good, fresh and local. 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com, 541-388-8331. Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
CASCADE ROOM
The main dining room at the venerable Bend Golf & Country Club has been revitalized and open to the public with the arrival of chef Darrin Hauser. Dinners are outstanding but service is inconsistent, and non-members are hit with a surcharge. 61045 SE Country Club Drive (south of Murphy Road), Bend; bendgolfclub.com/dining, 541-322-5771. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
PHO VIET & CAFE
After seven years in business, Bend’s original Vietnamese restaurant has made “pho” a household word for many patrons. The beef-noodle soup highlights a menu of regional specialties in a cafe with back-alley charm. 1326 NE Third St., Bend; phovietandcafe.com, 541-382-2929. 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
REDMOND BURGER COMPANY
Opened in August in the erstwhile LifeLine Taphouse, this sister restaurant to two others in Bend specializes in gourmet burgers and fresh salads. Its sports-bar vibe is enhanced by rapid counter service and table delivery. 249 NW Sixth St. (at Cedar Avenue), Redmond; bendburger.com, 541-316-5262. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
PORTELLO WINECAFE
A fixture in Northwest Crossing for 11½ years, this popular café serves fresh salads and panini to highlight an excellent and rotating choice of wines. The atmosphere is that of a comfortable living room. 2754 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; portellowinecafe.com, 541-385-1777. 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
WILD OREGON FOODS
“World foods,” including big-city Jewish offerings, highlight the menu of chef James Fink’s casual new deli at the Bend Factory Stores. Northwest bison and elk are among the locally sourced meats. 61334 S. Highway 97, Suite 360, Bend; wildoregonfoods.com, 541-668-6344. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
MAZATLÁN MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Excellent service highlights a visit to this family favorite on South Third Street. At the same location for 25 years, Mazatlán has had a makeover to improve both the classical Mexican food and ambiance. 61419 S. Highway 97, Bend; mazatlancentraloregon.com, 541-385-8772. (Other locations in Redmond, Prineville and Madras.) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
COZY CAFE
Locally sourced ingredients go into generous servings of home-style breakfasts and lunches. Reflecting downtown Redmond, the tiny space has a mere half-dozen tables, each flying the Stars and Stripes. 323 NW Sixth St. (at Cedar Avenue), Redmond; 541-390-7552. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
LONGBOARD LOUIE’S
Surf decor adorns these two casual, independently owned cafes. Salsa bars accent a menu of “Mayan Hawaiian style” burritos, tacos and more. East Bend: 63080 Dean Swift Road (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday); 541-383-5889. West Bend: 1254 NW Galveston Ave. (7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday); 541-383-2449.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
ROSZAK’S FISH HOUSE
A loyal regular clientele carries this friendly but seemingly understaffed restaurant, a Bend fixture since 1981. Old-school recipes of seafood, prime rib and other classic dishes are delivered in a garden-style dining room and an austere lounge. 1230 NE Third St., Bend; 541-382-3173. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
McKAY COTTAGE
Superb breakfasts and lunches are served by an attentive staff in this elegant, century-old bungalow. The recipes are creative and portions are generous. 62910 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; themckaycottage.com, 541-383-2697. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
ANGEL HOUSE FUSION CUISINE
American and Italian foods share the menu with a handful of Asian choices, although (as culinary styles are not mixed) it’s not true fusion cuisine. The food is ordinary but service is prompt and friendly, and décor features a colorful collection of angels. 950 SW Veterans Way, Unit 100, Redmond; angelhouseredmond.com, 541-527-1436. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
SIP WINE BAR
Very good salads and flatbreads, delivered from a kitchen the size of a broom closet, complement a fine selection of wines available by the flight, glass or bottle. Friendly, knowledgeable service enhances the appeal of this cottage and its spacious patio. 1366 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; facebook.com/sipwinebarbend, 541-323-8466. 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
BIG ISLAND KONA MIX PLATE
Hawaii’s Kona Coast has been reborn next to the Old Mill’s Regal Cinemas complex, and not just in its decor of surfing and ukuleles. “Two-scoop-rice” plate lunches highlight kalua pork, teriyaki beef, grilled mahimahi and other meals reminiscent of the islands. 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 104, Bend; konamixplate.com, 541-633-7378. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Food()
Service()
Atmosphere()
Price range $-$$
THE PICKLED PIG
The second-floor cafe in the Bend Airport terminal building has seen many changes over the years, but its newest version — that of a barbecue joint — may be its best yet. Pulled pork, brisket and other meats complement a full breakfast menu. 63136 Powell Butte Highway; thepickledpig.com, 541-797-6136. Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Sunday; dinner 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
PLANKER SANDWICHES
A solid menu of tasty, hearty sandwiches and salads makes this a midday favorite. Counter orders are delivered to tables in this neat, clean cafe with large windows facing Wall Street. 824 NW Wall St., Bend; plankersandwiches.com, 541-317-5717. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
MADALINE’S GRILL
For 15 years, this Mexican and American restaurant has been catering to a wide demographic on the south side of Redmond. The extensive menu may lack creativity, but that is balanced by generous portions and excellent service. 2414 S. Highway 97, Redmond; madalines.com, 541-549-6015. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Food()
Service()
Atmosphere()
Price range $$-$$$
FRENCH MARKET
Slightly off the beaten path, the French Market opened in June in the former location of the Riverside Market and Pub. The bistro features modest portions of delicious Provençal and Catalan cuisine, served in a quaint but often noisy country cottage atmosphere. 285 NW Riverside Drive, Bend; frenchmarketbend.com, 541-241-2926. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
RIMROCK CAFÉ AT THE HIGH DESERT MUSEUM
The museum cafe offers from-scratch soups and locally sourced salads and sandwiches in a comfortable setting. It has a friendly staff that always goes the extra mile. 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org/rimrock-cafe, 541-382-4754. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, May through September; remainder of year, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except major holidays.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
CHOPS BISTRO
Latigo has been reborn as Chops Bistro, serving a menu of contemporary Northwest cuisine on U.S. Highway 20 in downtown Sisters. Entrees tend to be better than starters, and service can be spotty. 370 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; chopsbistro.com, 541-549-6015. Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to Sunday, dinner 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$$
10 BARREL BREWING CO. – EAST SIDE
The company’s second Bend brewpub offers gourmet pizzas and more creative fare. Its modern industrial space features a large patio and viewing windows on the brewery itself. 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 10barrel.com, 541-241-7733. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
SOLOMON’S
The Bend resort has renovated its intimate dining room to further differentiate it from the adjacent pub. Chef Rian Mulligan prepares outstanding entrees, and servers are quickly learning the nuances of fine dining. 61240 Skyline Ranch Road (Tetherow), Bend; tetherow.com, 877-298-2582. Open 5 p.m. to close, Wednesday to Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
MANTRA INDIAN KITCHEN & TAP ROOM
Bend’s second full-service Indian restaurant is the first to prepare its food to order. Creamy, from-scratch curries highlight the menu at the casual cafe, its atmosphere accented by non-stop Bollywood music and videos. 744 NW Bond St., Suite A, Bend; mantraindianbend.com, 541-241- 7567. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Monday (closed Tuesday).
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
KOKANEE CAFÉ
Australian chef Nathaniel Cox has breathed new life into this rustic institution near the Metolius River northwest of Sisters. The eclectic menu ranges from an Arabic salad to elk tartare and Southern fried chicken. 25545 SW Forest Service Road 1419, Camp Sherman; www.kokaneecafe.com, 541-595-6420. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, May to mid-October.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
BOS TAURUS
This fashionable steakhouse has been pleasing discerning palates since it opened in April in the heart of downtown Bend. Executive chef George Morris heads a team that offers high-quality beef with outstanding service in an intimate room. 163 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; bostaurussteak.com, 541-241-2735. Open 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
SHARI’S CAFÉ & PIES
An Oregon-based chain established in 1978, Shari’s has three well maintained Central Oregon restaurants. Service is friendly but comfort food can be inconsistent. 3098 N. Highway 97 (Bend River Mall), Bend; sharis.com, 541-382-0674. (Also at 61135 S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-389-2405, and 1565 Odem Medo Road, Redmond; 541-923-0400.) Open 24 hours daily.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
THE BACKYARD BRICK OVEN PIZZA & PUB
Pizza is thin and burnt, salads uninspired, but wings and beers excellent at this spacious new sports bar in northeast Bend. A young staff tries hard to please. 63130 NE Lancaster St., Bend; facebook.com/backyard.pizza.pub, 541-306-6393. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
THE RANGE AT BRASADA RANCH
The Cascade sunset views from Brasada Ranch resort are unmatched, but the fine-dining restaurant’s upscale menu has shortcomings in creativity and execution. The more casual Ranch House offers more bang for the buck. 16986 Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com, 541-526-6862. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. (Ranch House open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.)
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
SORA SUSHI
Bend’s newest Japanese restaurant specializes in conveyor-belt sushi, served in an attractive cafe with Tokyo gift-shop decor. But sushi quality is inconsistent, and service is spotty. 744 NW Bond St., Suite C (at Franklin Avenue), Bend; facebook.com, 541-318-3838. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
BETHLYN’S GLOBAL FUSION
Chef Bethlyn Rider blends seemingly disparate ingredients, with particular attention to vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets, in creating healthy dishes of mixed ethnic origins. The atmosphere is as eclectic as the affordable menu. 1075 NW Newport Ave., Bend; www.bethlynsglobalfusion.com, 541-617-0513. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
PARRILLA GRILL
Creative, budget-priced wraps are much like burritos, but far more international in appeal. A new midtown restaurant is modern and roomy; the original west-side cafe is rustic and intimate, with patio seating. 706 NE Greenwood Ave. and 635 NW 14th St., both in Bend; parrillagrillbend.com, 541-617-9600. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
BLACK BEAR DINER
Despite its uber-cute atmosphere of chainsaw carvings and giant stuffed bears, the Madras Black Bear is superior to others of the same franchise in Central Oregon. All-American food is served in ample portions by a friendly and professional staff. 237 SW Fourth St., Madras (additional locations in Bend and Redmond); blackbeardiner.com, 541-475-6632. Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
BALTAZAR’S SEAFOOD RESTORANTE & SPIRITS
A seafood restaurant with south-of-the-border style, Baltazar’s serves up generous portions of all kinds of Mexican marine creatures. The enthusiastic service is as outstanding as the menu, and the mood is quiet and sophisticated. 1465 SW Knoll Ave. (at Century Drive), Bend; facebook.com/BaltazarsBend, 541-382-6622. 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
FAT TUESDAYS CAJUN & BLUES
Relocated from Bend’s south side to the Shilo Inn & Suites, Fat Tuesdays is mired in mediocrity. Its Cajun-Creole dishes are frequently unavailable, leaving servers frustrated. A music lounge is the best thing it has going. 3105 NE O.B. Riley Road, Bend; fattuesdaysbend.com, 541-382-4082. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
123 RAMEN
Although locally sourced meats and veggies are a highlight, mediocre broth and subpar noodles render this noodle bar an overpriced disappointment. The tiny, 16-seat soup kitchen offers friendly if inexperienced counter service to go with its second-hand atmosphere. 1289 NE Second St. (at Norton Avenue), Bend; 123ramenbend.com, 541-241-2721. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
MOTHER’S DOWNTOWN KITCHEN
From a new location on the ground floor of the Oxford Hotel, Mother’s offers a healthy, diet-conscious menu that ranges from vegetable-juice smoothies to chicken and salmon dinners. 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; mothersjuicecafe.com, 541-382-1870. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Other Mother’s locations at 1255 NW Galveston Ave., Bend (541-318-0989), and 62090 Dean Swift Road, Bend (541-647-6880).
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
SOUTH BEND BISTRO
New chef-owner Jeremy Buck, as much a veteran of leading Oregon restaurants as of the Pacific Crest Trail, serves gourmet Northwest cuisine simply prepared with European flavor and flair. The atmosphere is intimate, the service professional. 57080 Abbot Drive, Sunriver; southbendbistro.com, 541-593-3881. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$
EL SUPER BURRITO
Authentic Mexican taqueria food is tasty and counter service relatively prompt, but inconsistent cleanup of tables and concrete floors doesn’t boost the already tacky decor. 1133 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-312-2009; open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Also 2100 NE Highway 20, Bend; 541-388-5667; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
THE VICTORIAN CAFÉ
A creative gourmet breakfast-and-lunch menu is served in a historic home on the west side’s Phoenix Roundabout. The selection is highlighted by myriad variations on eggs Benedict, served by a friendly and attentive staff. 1404 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; victoriancafebend.com, 541-382-6411. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
ONE STREET DOWN CAFÉ
Homestyle breakfasts and lunches in a renovated former residence just a block off Redmond’s southbound main street. The family-run café bakes its own breads and pastries to complement egg dishes and midday salads and soups. 124 SW Seventh St., Redmond; onestreetdowncafe.com, 541-647-2341. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
GREG’S GRILL
This palatial $5 million restaurant overlooks the Deschutes River in the heart of the Old Mill District. The excellent, Northwest-influenced steak-and-seafood menu could use a little fine tuning, as could midday service. 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com, 541-383-2200. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$
KANPAI SUSHI AND SAKE BAR
Kanpai feels as though it could be in Japan. The dark-wood interior is reminiscent of a modern izakaya, a drinking-and-dining establishment such as may be found in Tokyo. Skilled sushi chefs present the freshest possible fish directly over the bar top, including unique rolls such as the delightful Orgasm. 990 NW Newport Ave., Bend; kanpai-bend.com, 541-388-4636. Open 4 to 9 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
BIG O BAGELS
Three shops offer three different bagel-noshing experiences, with the northeast and west Bend stores more reliable than South Third Street. 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend (541-383-2446); 61419 S. Highway 97, Bend (541-317-3924); 2625 NE Butler Market Road, Bend (541-306-4096); facebook.com/bigobagels. Open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
CHEERLEADERS GRILL
Fresh, generous portions of breakfast and luncheon sandwiches, offered amid sports-bar décor by speedy servers who don’t dress as cheerleaders. 3081 N. Highway 97, Bend; cheerleadersgrill.com, 541-330-0361. Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
BROKEN TOP BOTTLE SHOP & ALE CAFÉ
Chef Ingrid Rohrer, formerly of 10below at the Oxford Hotel, cooks equally for vegans and omnivores at this popular café, also known for its giant cooler selling 400 different bottled beers. 1740 NW Pence Lane (at College Way), Bend; btbsbend.com, 541-783-0703. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
BANDITS CAFÉ
Simple, fresh meals served by a friendly staff give this hole-in-the-wall a “Cheers”-type ambiance. 3113 S. Highway 97, Suite 105, Redmond; banditscafe.com, 541-504-7485. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
AJII ASIAN KITCHEN
This west-side noodle bar, which serves other Asian dishes (including rice bowls), is a work in progress; recipes and flavors are being refined but the service staff so far lacks enthusiasm. 320 SW Century Drive, Suite 410, Bend; ajiibend.com, 541-382-3335. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
UPPER TERRACE EATS
Fresh, fast, simple lunches, geared mainly for the Old Mill office crowd, are served in a pleasant cafe space in the Phoenix West Building. 384 SW Upper Terrace Drive, Bend; facebook.com, 541-388-9030. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
THE POUR HOUSE GRILL
Outstanding barbecue and generous sandwiches are hallmarks of this south-side restaurant at its new, expanded location; sports-bar ambiance flows from the lounge into the main restaurant. 61276 S. Highway 97, Suite 140, Bend; thepourhousegrill.com, 541-388-2337. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
LEVEL 2 GLOBAL FOOD & LOUNGE
Ensconced for more than six years above Saxon’s Fine Jewelry in the Old Mill District, Level 2 offers solid service and an eclectic mix of Asian and Euro-American dishes. 360 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 210, Bend; facebook.com, 541-323-5382. Open 3 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
ESTA BIEN 2
Traditional Mexican recipes, highlighted by tacos and tortas typical of the Guadalajara area, are complemented by Salvadoran pupusas at the former Taco Stand. 221 NW Hill St., Bend; 541estabien.com, 541-318-1111. Also at 304 SE Third St., Bend; 541-633-7696. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
OKAWA STEAK HOUSE & SUSHI
Central Oregon’s first teppanyaki grill in more than six years, Okawa offers tasty meals prepared by entertaining chefs. The sushi bar is excellent, as well, although side dishes need work. 1180 SE Third St., Bend; 541-640-8056. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
EXPRESSWAY CORNER MARKET AND DELI
This simple convenience store serves gourmet, made-to-order burgers six ways; has more than two dozen taps for beer, Kombucha and cider; and offers daily meal specials ranging from jambalaya to green-chili stew. 1450 Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-389-0933. Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; deli closes between 6 and 7 p.m.
Food (
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
WASHINGTON DINING & COCKTAILS
This new, upscale American diner combines urban elegance with patio dining, a genteel bar scene, an open kitchen and outstanding service. 900 Mt. Washington Drive (at NorthWest Crossing), Bend; washingtonbend.com, 541-540-8257. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
THE GALLERY RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Solid home cooking and no-nonsense service, in an atmosphere of Western art and Winchester rifles, have made The Gallery a Sisters favorite since the late 1970s. 171 W. Cascade St. (U.S. Highway 20), Sisters; galleryrestaurantandbar.com, 541-549-2631. Breakfast and lunch 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day; lunch and dinner in the bar 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
MOD PIZZA
“Made on Demand” pizzas and salads are constructed in a customer-directed assembly line just east of the new Market of Choice: Toppings are great, but crusts need work. 110 NW Sisemore St., Suite 150, Bend; modpizza.com, 541-317-4151. Open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
LOOKING GLASS IMPORTS & CAFE
Healthy, high-quality sandwiches and salads are served for budget prices; the owners are striving to attract a broader community of patrons with through creativity in menu and decor. 150 NE Bend River Mall Drive, Suite 260, Bend; lookingglassimportsandcafe.com, 541-225-5775. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
PRONGHORN RESORT
With chef Kevin Linde preparing Pacific Northwest cuisine, Chanterelle excels in the quality of food, top-level service and clubhouse ambiance; adjoining Cascada serves three meals a day. 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive (off Powell Butte Highway), Bend; pronghornresort.com, 541-693-5300. Chanterelle Signature Dining 5 to 9 p.m. nightly; Cascada 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
BOWTIE CATERING CO.
Gourmet soups, salads and sandwiches headline the cafe menu at this south-side catering establishment, operated by Gene Soto, the longtime former executive chef at Deschutes Brewery, and partner Sanda Costello. 61147 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; bowtiecateringbend.com, 541-241-8711. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
CAFÉ ITALIA
Made-to-order pasta plates, served to a soundtrack that ranges from Sinatra to Pavarotti, highlight a menu that also includes steaks and salads. 1857 N. U.S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/Cafe-Italia-588420811327449, 541-699-4298. Open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
ROCKIN’ DAVE’S BISTRO & BACKSTAGE LOUNGE With an assortment of small and larger plates that take comfort food to another level, this intimate east-side hideaway, sequestered behind a bagel shop, is all about the classic rock music. 661 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; www.rockindaves.com, 541-318-8177. Bagel bistro open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; lounge open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmophere ()
Price range $$
BEACH HUT DELI
Coupling a surfing motif with a sports-bar appeal, the first Oregon outpost of a California restaurant group serves gourmet hot and cold sandwiches and salads at a budget price. 852 NW Brooks St., Bend; beachhutdeli.com, 541-639-3115. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
MOOSE SISTERS
Newly located on the second floor of the Cascade Village Shopping Center, this relocated restaurant from Ketchum, Idaho, serves a broad and eclectic menu prepared without a lot of flair or finesse. 63455 N. Hwy. 97, Suite 200, Bend; www.moosesisters.com, 541-640-8285. Open 10 a.m to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
LA FONDITA MEXICAN GRILL
Traditional southern Mexican dishes, some of them more appealing to Anglo palates than others, are offered in the all-in-the-family environment of a tiny downtown cafe. 122 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/lafonditamexicangrill, 541-526-1686. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
IMMERSION BREWING
Outstanding gastropub fare, including creative short ribs and porterhouse pork, makes this brew-it-yourself spot worth a mealtime visit despite spotty service. 550 SW Industrial Way (Box Factory), Suite 185, Bend; imbrewing.com, 541-633-7821. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
BANGERS & BREWS
A paradise for sausage lovers, this Argentine-owned cafe offers the bratwurst and spicy Italian dogs that one might expect. It also has a variety of exotic meats — wild boar, elk, duck and many others — to delight connoisseurs. 1288 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; facebook.com, 541-389-2050. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
900 WALL
Open again after seven months of repairs and renovation, this longtime Bend favorite offers modern Pacific Northwest cuisine with strong Mediterranean influences, well executed by chef Cliff Eslinger and his staff. 900 NW Wall St., Bend; 900wall.com, 541-323- 6295. Open 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
YI’S WOK
With new owners in June, this “all-in-the-family” café serves standard Chinese-American fare in a small room featuring an austere atmosphere but friendly service. 615 NW Sixth St. (near Fir Avenue), Redmond; yiswokofredmond.com, 541-316-1298. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
CURRENTS AT THE RIVERHOUSE
Making the most of its riverside location, this redesigned and newly opened restaurant serves a creative and regionally sourced menu. Dinners include hearty twists on steak and seafood, while brunches are truly gourmet. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; currentsbend.com, 541-389-3111. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$-$$$$
THE BROWN OWL
Hearty fare with creative flair, ordered from a food cart but enjoyed in a beautiful build-out of abandoned warehouse space. 550 SW Industrial Way (The Box Shops), Sutie 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com, 541-797-6581. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
PINE MARTEN LODGE
The sunset view across the Three Sisters Wilderness is spectacular from this mid-mountain lodge, but weekend buffet meals are largely unsatisfying. West Village, Mt. Bachelor, 13000 SW Century Drive, Bend; www.mtbachelor.com/dining, 800-829-2442. Open for lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday; sunset dinner seating 5 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$
PASTA HOUSE BAR & GRILL
Although this new cafe in the Bend Factory Stores doesn’t make its own pastas, its menu of Italian foods with New Orleans flair is a bright spot on Bend’s south side. 61334 S. Third St. (Highway 97), Suite 360, Bend; www.pastahousebend.com, 541-797-6622. Open 11:30 a.m. to close Tuesday to Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
LA MAGIE BAKERY & CAFÉ
Come for delicious breakfast and lunch fare with top-of- the-line French pastries, but be prepared for inconsistent service. 473 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; www.lamagiecafe.com, 541-549-6562. Also in Bend (945 NW Bond St.; 541-241- 7884). Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
THAI THAI
Nicely blended curries and sweet sauces, combined with mild spices, make this family restaurant in the NorthWest Crossing neighborhood a winner. 745 Mount Washington Drive, Suite 200, Bend; www.thaithaibend.com, 541-633- 7722. Open 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
DUDA’S BILLIARDS BAR
Budget-priced paninis, tacos and salads satisfy hunger in this modern pool hall. 1020 NW Wall St., Suite B, Bend; www.dudasbilliardsbar.com, 541-213-2321. Open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $
Anthony’s at the Old Mill
The location beside the Deschutes River is beautiful, and the seafood is fresh — but the preparation and the service are uninspired. 475 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; www.anthonys.com, 541-389- 8998. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$
Sisters Saloon& Ranch Grill
Given a new veneer under new management, the historic Hotel Sisters has expanded its cowboy-friendly menu to include numerous vegetarian items. 190 E. Cascade Ave. (U.S. Highway 20), Sisters; www.sisterssaloon.com, 541-549-7427. Open 11 a.m. to midnight every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
Country Catering Co. and Deli
Freshly barbecued meats and deli salads are best enjoyed on a spacious patio at this hidden treasure on Bend’s east side. 900 SE Wilson Ave., Bend; www.bendcatering.com, 541-383-5014. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
BARRIO
Creative takes on Spanish and Latin American street foods, including paellas and shared-plate tapas, are presented in this wildly popular downtown gathering place, 163 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; www.barriobend.com, 541-389-2025. Open 11 a.m. to close Monday to Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$-$$$
J DUB
Designed as a bar and grill where “locals come for good comfort food at a good price,” according to owner Jon Weber, this new downtown cafe serves excellent sandwiches and innovative salads. 932 NW Bond St., Bend; www.jdubbend.com, 541-797-6335. Open 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $-$$
KOKANEE CAFE
Surrounded by Ponderosa pine forest 15 miles northwest of Sisters, this Central Oregon classic specializes in wild game, foraged mushrooms and produce supplied by local farmers. 25545 SW Forest Service Road, Camp Sherman; www.kokaneecafe.com, 541-595-6420. Dinner 5 to 8:30 p.m. every day; breakfast 7 to 10:30 a.m. Friday to Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$$
SUNRIVER BREWING COMPANY
Offering a beautiful patio outdoors and an industrial appeal within, the Galveston Pub serves a limited pub menu with a creative edge. 1005 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; sunriverbrewingcompany.com, 541-408-9377. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
JOHNNY CARINO’S
A little more adventuresome than its neighbor, Olive Garden, Johnny Carino’s offers somewhat more creative food and a warmer atmosphere, with a stone-walled dining room modeled in the Tuscan style, lending it a touch of intimacy. 63455 N. Highway 97, Bend; carinos.com, 541-318-6300. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
OLIVE GARDEN
Olive Garden’s servers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic but the spacious restaurant, modeled after a Tuscan farmhouse, lacks warmth. 63459 N. Highway 97, Bend; olivegarden.com, 541-312-4760. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$
NINETEEN AT AWBREY GLEN
Continuity assures consistent quality, and with executive chef Darrin Hauser helming Nineteen’s kitchen for more than 10 years, the restaurant offers excellent execution of a mostly traditional menu. 2500 NW Awbrey Glen Drive, Bend; awbreyglen.com, 541-317-2885. Open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Food ()
Service ()
Atmosphere ()
Price range $$$
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.