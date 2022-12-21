Last week, I reached out to over a dozen local artists, artistic directors and others to ask them about their favorite arts and entertainment memories of the year. Each took different approaches to the question, but their responses repeatedly showed how 2022 was a vast improvement, culturally speaking, over a couple of other ones we could mention.
And just in time for Christmas and hopes for the new year ahead, their responses also showed how critical gatherings and human expression remain in what can be a cold and impersonal world.
Moved to tears
Central Oregon Mastersingers managed to present all three of its planned concerts in 2022, said artistic director Christian Clark, and in June, half the chorus traveled to New York City, upon invitation, to perform at Carnegie Hall.
“This was a mountain-top experience, and one we won’t soon forget,” Clark said.
But, he added, something much closer to home occurred on Dec. 15, when a small group of Mastersingers performed carols at the Sunriver Library, that was no less moving.
“While singing ‘Silent Night,’ we noticed a young lady in the small, but appreciative audience, moving her hands along to the music,” he said. “Upon closer look, we realized that Gigi Gernhart (who has Down Syndrome), was signing (ASL) the words.”
Clark and company invited her to stand and join them for another verse.
“And what followed was an unrehearsed and beautiful Christmas moment. I’m sure it was allergies, but several of us seemed to have watery eyes. The power of music never ceases to amaze.”
Michael Gesme of Central Oregon Symphony still finds moving an occurrence back in April, its meaning rooted in a 2019 trip he took with his wife, Janet Gesme, to Kyiv, Ukraine.
“We reveled in the beauty of this simultaneously ancient and modern place and were especially charmed by the people,” Gesme said of the trip.
When a smaller chamber ensemble of symphony musicians convened for a concert last spring, “With the barrage of wartime images that began plaguing our screens and news feeds in 2022, I wanted to provide the symphony audience with something beautiful from Ukraine,” Gesme said.
“Like so many ensembles around the world, we added a piece by a Ukrainian composer to a program. Since this was done at the last minute, the piece was not listed in the program, so I provided an introduction for the audience.”
Gesme began by telling the audience that he collects cufflinks as souvenirs when he travels outside the U.S.
“Since I generally wear French cuffed shirts for concerts, I have numerous opportunities to wear cufflinks throughout the year. Every time I select a pair from my collection, I am flooded with memories,” he said at the time.
“At this point, I was so choked up I could no longer talk,” he told GO, but after a long pause, he managed to continue. “These cufflinks are from Kyiv, Ukraine.”
“I quickly gave the name of the composer and the piece, and we played. I was crying, members of the orchestra were crying, members of the audience were crying, people who were watching the livestream were crying. Inspired by a few musical notes, a heartfelt expression of humanity was revealed. It was one of the most memorable and moving experiences of my career.”
Feel the joy
Dancer, choreographer and director Michelle Mejaski directed “Spamalot” for Theater in the Park, drawing sell-out crowds to performances in Drake Park. And as a fan of music, Mejaski deeply appreciated seeing live music at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, namechecking shows by Nine Inch Nails, Incubus and Black Crowes.
“The vibe at these shows was wonderful. You could feel how grateful everyone was to be there, smiling from ear to ear, dancing and soaking up all the energy,” Mejaski said.
Comedian and event promoter Katy Ipock organized the Small Batch Comedy Festival for the second year, an event that included the Cliteratti Convention, an evening of comedy for “bad bitches,” part of what she describes as a big year for local women involved in Central Oregon comedy.
“I have loved watching all of the local comedy, theater, and drag companies lighting the stages back up to killer crowds. Entertainment is back, and Bend is ready to rock,” Ipock said.
Visual art, hold the wine
Bend artist Nancy Floyd was stoked on Bend Elks’ home games at Vince Genna Stadium: “The staff is the absolute best-always friendly,” she said. “Everyone is there to have a good time.”
She was especially moved by an exhibition by artist April Bey that opened in March at Scalehouse Gallery (where Floyd has a show up through the end of December).
“Her mixed-media installation was a colorful, sassy, in-your-face celebration of Blackness,” Floyd said of Bey. “What a breath of fresh air, after two years of isolation and the continued murder of Black people, to see an exhibition that confidently celebrated the beauty and pleasure of Bey’s world.”
Red Chair Gallery lost one of its beloved artists, Michael Gwinup early in the year, but his family’s business, Blue Spruce Pottery, shall go on, according to Red Chair owner Rita Dunlavy. Red Chair also hosted some great First Friday Art Walks, said owner Rita Dunlavy, taking pains to keep people safe by limiting the capacity of visitors and absttaining from serving refreshments.
“It turned out to be something positive and we will continue that policy, no matter the state of COVID, because the artists that were present each First Friday found that the visitors were there to meet and chat with the artists and really get to know the art mediums and learn about the process,” Dunlavy said. “No one seemed to notice we weren’t serving wine.”
Film, theater and more
For the first time since 2019, BendFilm Festival was held in person again, drawing a huge audience of some 4,000, according to organizers, and the independent film festival also expanded to include events in Madras.
According to owner Drew Kaza, Sisters Movie House enjoyed a huge hit when it opted to screen “Top Gun: Maverick.”
“After seeing it at our national CinemaCon show in Las Vegas in late April, we were extremely optimistic it would perform well, but it blew away our — and everybody’s — expectations,” Kaza said. “In so doing, it brought back a big dose of normalcy and made clear that streaming hadn’t killed the cinema.”
The theater also hosted three screenings for the locally produced film “Elemental,” about Western wildfires since the Paradise, California, fire. Two of three screenings as a benefit for Green Oregon, dedicated to wildfire prevention, and the third before a packed house of Sisters country firefighters and first responders.
Also in Sisters, Silent Echo Theater Company presented its first-ever cabaret for Valentine’s Day. Founder Marla Manning added that some of her favorite productions of the year included Theater in the Park’s “Spamalot,” Ellipse Theatre Community’s “Craig Fox Had a Wife” and comedian Jake Woodmansee’s “Jake the Human,” a multi-night stint at Open Space Event Studios.
Thoroughly Modern Productions’ Artistic Director David DaCosta said the company was pleased to return to the Tower Theatre stage with “The Wizard of Oz” way back in January, followed by “A Chorus Line,” “Cinderella” and “Macbeth” for its 2022 season. Look for TMP’s production of “The Sound of Music” at the Tower in February.
Speaking of the Tower: Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, which operates the theater, took a poetic approach when asked about the historic downtown Bend venue’s year.
He offered a haiku that could well sum up local arts and entertainment in 2022:
”The year held promise; Expectations were shaky. Yet, we finished strong!”
