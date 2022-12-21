NIN (copy)

A stoked crowd takes in Friday's NIN performance at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

 Gwen Shoemaker Photography

Last week, I reached out to over a dozen local artists, artistic directors and others to ask them about their favorite arts and entertainment memories of the year. Each took different approaches to the question, but their responses repeatedly showed how 2022 was a vast improvement, culturally speaking, over a couple of other ones we could mention.

And just in time for Christmas and hopes for the new year ahead, their responses also showed how critical gatherings and human expression remain in what can be a cold and impersonal world.

christian clark

Christian Clark
choreographer Michelle Mejaski

Michelle Mejaski
Scalehouse - Nancy Floyd

"Edge of the Earth," by Nancy Floyd, is on display at Scalehouse Gallery through December.
sm (copy)
Buy Now

Drew Kaza opens the front doors at the Sisters Movie House in May 2021. 
1 (2).jpeg

Jake Woodmansee
Solley (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.