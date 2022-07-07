General Duffy’s Waterhole is hosting a stand-up comedy show, presented by Central Oregon Comedy Scene, every Friday night at 8 p.m. in the Annex.
Each week, there’s a different lineup of comedians ranging from newbies to veterans who are ready to make you smile and hopefully get a few laughs out of you.
This Friday’s lineup includes local comics Billy Brant and Mark Rook, Portland-based podcaster, comedian, activist and dad Ryan Danley, and Olympia, Washington-based comedian Sam Miller.
Sam Miller has “a wild past,” which he shares through his jokes and stories on stage. He’s been telling jokes for about eight years and took on stand-up comedy as his full-time job last year.
“It’s been amazing,” Miller said. “I do three or four shows a week, generally all over the Northwest, but I go out to Colorado and down to San Francisco and stuff too.”
Miller has been sober for 14 years and talks about his journey getting there in performances at Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous conventions all over the Northwest. He’s even toured with the Addicts Comedy Tour.
In April, Miller signed a three-album record deal with Stand Up Records and recorded his first album at The Capitol Theater in Olympia.
“I’ve been sober for 14 years and was homeless and in jail a lot before that,” said Miller. “My last night being homeless was in front of the Capitol Theater, where I recorded my album. It was really cool.”
Miller’s album, fittingly titled “Full Circle,” does not have a release date yet.
You can catch Miller and the three other comedians put on a show that’s sure to make you laugh this Friday in the Annex at 413 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond. The shows are 21+ and tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door. Contact: generalduffys.com
