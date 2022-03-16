St. Patrick’s Day commemorates St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and is observed on the day of his death, March 17. Over the years, the holiday has become a celebration of Irish culture with parades, music, shamrocks, wearing green, and of course — Irish food and drink.
When it comes to Irish drink on this day, beer is king, and among the beer drinkers I’d expect to see pints of Guinness Stout in hand. Guinness is the most-consumed beer on St. Paddy’s Day, and for many, it’s synonymous with Irish beer.
It’s not the only Irish-themed beer around, however. Many craft brewers release special beers in March to capture the festive spirit. This year, leading up to the holiday, I rounded up several local craft brews currently available that fit The Emerald Isle theme, any and all of which will have you raising a glass and saying “Sláinte!”
Porter Brewing Company, Irish Redmond Ale (5.8% ABV)
Porter’s interpretation of an Irish red ale is available in bottles and on cask, and it’s a nice example of the style. The aroma is inviting with warming notes of toast, a touch of caramel and subtle earthy hops. It has a malty body that offers up light caramel, graininess, and a bit of biscuit character with light roastiness. There’s moderate earthy hop bitterness to balance any sweetness, with a mildly fruity finish reminiscent of caramelized fig.
Bridge 99 Brewery, Bog Trotter Irish Ale (7.7% ABV, 15 IBUs)
Bog Trotter is based on an historic family recipe that includes buckwheat honey. This golden orange ale is scented with toffee and caramel, a touch of wildflower honey, and some fruity notes. On the palate it’s sweet with cookie-malt flavors, a bright pop of honey, white grapes, simple syrup with a hint of apple and graham cracker. Hops are minimal, so it finishes sweet.
Immersion Brewing Company, Igni Irish Red (4.8% ABV, 13 IBUs)
This easy-drinking entry from Immersion is a chestnut amber color and nicely clear, with a malty nose that’s slightly nutty and has a sweetened bran muffin character. There’s a whiff of caramel and light grassy hops rounding out the aroma. The flavor is on the lighter side with a roasted nut maltiness and a slight minerality to make it crisp, with a light tang of roasted malt. Mellow hops bring a bit of sweetgrass balance, and it finishes dry.
McMenamins, Nitro Irish Stout (4.9% ABV)
There are a couple of versions of Irish Stout available from McMenamins: the Old St. Francis School is pouring its locally brewed draft version, and there are also cans of Nitro Irish Stout, brewed at the company’s Edgefield Brewery. The nitro version is infused with nitrogen gas rather than carbon dioxide to give it a creamy mouthfeel and soften the darker malts, similar to Guinness Stout.
It has a light chocolate aroma with notes of gently roasted coffee and a sprinkling of cocoa. The roasted malts add some bitterness with flavors of drip coffee, dark chocolate shavings, a touch of char, and toasted brioche breadcrumbs. It finishes properly dry as an Irish-style stout should.
Boneyard Beer Company, Nitro Irish Dry Stout (4% ABV, 5 IBUs)
Boneyard is also pouring its own nitro stout, available on draft at the Boneyard Pub. Nitrogenated beer doesn’t travel well, so I wasn’t able to take any home in a growler (or crowler), but if you try it on tap, expect the signature coffee-like aroma and flavor of roasted barley.
And of course, what St. Patrick’s Day would be complete without that Guinness I mentioned earlier? Guinness Draught Stout is the original nitro stout, and cans of the beer include the brewery’s patented nitrogen widget, which activates upon opening the can.
To revisit the old classic, I picked one up to include with the other beers in this lineup. Roasted barley with coffee and cocoa character defines this beer, with a touch of acidity balancing the dark bitter grains. What makes Guinness stand out is its light body and easy drinkability, with 4.2% ABV, and the nitrogen contributes a creamy, smooth mouthfeel.
Enjoy the holiday and whatever beer you choose, please drink responsibly, and may your day be touched by some Irish luck!
