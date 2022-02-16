One of the hot new styles in beer is cold — cold IPA, the latest variant on the best-selling India pale ale style. No, it’s not just a bottle of IPA that’s been in the fridge, nor is it simply a revival of the India pale lager (IPL) style many may remember. IPL is typically brewed as a standard IPA, but instead of ale yeast, it’s fermented with lager yeast at cooler temperatures.
Cold IPA follows a different brewing process, developed by Portland-based Wayfinder Beer in 2018. “It has a magnificent hop aroma, clean assertive bitterness and a bold, clean finish that makes the drinker crave another sip,” wrote Wayfinder brewer Kevin Davey in an article for The New School blog last year.
Three main factors differentiate it from standard IPA (or IPL). First is the use of adjuncts (grains other than barley or wheat), which builds body while giving it a dry, crisp finish. Next is fermentation with lager yeast, but at warmer temperatures than is typical for lager.
Finally, copious amounts of hops are added while the beer is still actively fermenting (typically this happens during conditioning —dry hopping). This aids in what’s called biotransformation of the hops which amplifies the aromatics without adding harsh bitterness.
Wayfinder’s Cold IPA, with 6.9% alcohol by volume (ABV), is the benchmark for the style. It’s clear and bright, golden yellow in color, with aromas highlighting peppery notes of mustard greens and fruitiness reminiscent of papaya and melon. A solid hop bitterness with radish and fruit characteristics balance a crisp, clean malt body tasting a bit like cracker and rice cake. It has a dry, satisfying finish, and I found it balanced and drinkable.
Several local versions of the style were recently released, so I tried each and contacted the breweries for more information.
Crux Fermentation Project Time Trap Cold IPA, 6.6% ABV and 40 IBUs
Crux released a limited amount of Time Trap in cans as a tasting room exclusive. The beer is pale copper and bright, and smells of green fruit, a touch of cattiness, tangerine, and passion fruit puree.
“We approached the brewing of this beer with a big hop aroma and hop flavor with a lower amount of bitterness compared to a traditional West Coast IPA,” said head brewer Cam O’Connor via email. “The thought was to have the hops shine through while making a clean, drinkable IPA. We used our house lager yeast strain and fermented it a little bit warmer than our traditional lager yeast ferments.”
The team brewed it with Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra hops, mostly as dry hopping additions. It’s brightly bitter with fresh herbs (think mint or basil) and green fruit flavors balanced against a clean, crisp body that’s crackery like a good flatbread crust. It’s a bit light in body and nicely dry for easy drinking.
Boneyard Beer Company Cold IPA, 6.5% ABV and 55 IBUs
Boneyard’s first foray into the style was brewed with Callista and Cashmere hops, according to Tony Rau, head brewer at the Lake Place brewery.
“I have used Cashmere hops in more typical IPAs,” he said via email, “but with nothing to compete against, it really shone through, not just giving a peachy and white wine character, but a little bit more dankness that caught me off guard in a good way.”
I found it bright and fruity with a fragrant pop of papaya, yuzu, some stone fruit, and a slightly dank herbal aroma, with a spicy note a bit like tobacco. In the flavor there’s a dank spicy bite up front, bringing a pithy bitterness with a vibrant juice character reminiscent of golden plum with radish and citrus peel. The long herbal finish is peppery and ends dry.
“Following the advice that Wayfinder has put out there, we went with the house lager strain brewed closer to ale temperatures,” Rau said. “The (other) deviation is a much simpler malt bill, being brewed on pilsner malt as the base and a healthy addition of flaked corn as an adjunct.”
Bevel Craft Brewing Griplock Cold IPA, 6.5% ABV
Bevel’s version is floral, fruity and tropical in aroma, with green papaya, mango, lime peel, and a touch of scallion. Owner and head brewer Nate Doss tackled the brew a bit more simply.
“We simply took the approach of an IPA fermented cold (typical lager temps),” he said via email. “The approach is simply stated but complex once you dive in. Grain bill, hops and water all like an IPA but fermented with a more neutral lager yeast vs. the typical ale strain used in most IPAs.”
It tastes crisp and herbal with minty, lightly peppery greens that are almost menthol-like, along with some fruit peel and citrus pith bitterness. It’s clean and spritzy with some earthy character before finishing with a lingering herb on the palate.
Watch for more cold IPAs to be released as the style grows in popularity. Silver Moon Brewing Co., for instance, plans to release Cosmic Chill Cold IPA later this week.
