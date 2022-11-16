Deschutes Brewery released a new limited-edition beer in its “Crispy” lager series recently, Kanpai Crispy, which piqued my interest. It’s brewed as a Japanese rice lager, a style that’s growing in popularity among craft brewers in recent years, and joins other local examples from Crux Fermentation Project, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Wild Ride Brewing Co., and more.

While the name “Japanese rice lager” might sound exotic, the style itself is fairly simple — a crisp, light-bodied pale lager brewed with a large proportion of rice in addition to barley. Rice tends to have a neutral aroma and flavor, providing fermentable sugars without adding body to the finished beer. As such, its addition helps to lighten and dry out the beer.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

