Deschutes Brewery recently released the limited-edition Kanpai Crispy. The Japanese rice lager is part of the brewery's “Crispy” lager series.
Crux Fermentation Project's Bochi Bochi is light and sessionable with 4.6% alcohol by volume.
Deschutes Brewery released a new limited-edition beer in its “Crispy” lager series recently, Kanpai Crispy, which piqued my interest. It’s brewed as a Japanese rice lager, a style that’s growing in popularity among craft brewers in recent years, and joins other local examples from Crux Fermentation Project, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Wild Ride Brewing Co., and more.
While the name “Japanese rice lager” might sound exotic, the style itself is fairly simple — a crisp, light-bodied pale lager brewed with a large proportion of rice in addition to barley. Rice tends to have a neutral aroma and flavor, providing fermentable sugars without adding body to the finished beer. As such, its addition helps to lighten and dry out the beer.
Many mass market lagers have been brewed with rice for decades, and more recently craft brewers have explored rice as a specialty addition to their recipes. Rice lager as a style calls for higher amounts of the grain than many might be used to.
The current trend traces its roots to the rice lagers popular in Japan. Rice is the grain used to brew sake, the country’s most famous alcoholic beverage, so its use in beer can be seen as a natural progression in Japanese brewing.
Author Jeff Alworth also points to cultural roots of its use, writing in The Beer Bible that “People appreciated a more austere product with the quality of kire — literally ‘cutting,’ meaning sharp as refreshing.” Rice provides that when used in significant amounts.
In 1987, Asahi Breweries developed Asahi Super Dry, a beer which transformed the Japanese beer industry. The release of Super Dry and the rise in demand for dry beer launched the “dry wars,” a period of intense competition between Japanese breweries. As a result, these pale, dry lagers became the most popular style of beer in the country today.
American craft brewers, looking to these for inspiration, have experimented with various varieties and amounts of rice. For instance, the recipe for Bochi Bochi from Crux was developed by head brewer Ryan Atagi, who used whole Calrose rice, which made up 40% of the grain bill.
Developed in California, Calrose is a notoriously sticky rice well-suited for sushi, a fact reflected in the origin of the beer’s name, according to its description: Bochi Bochi is “a way of vaguely stating things are neither going extremely well nor are they very bad” and “that pretty well summed up the brew-day as we figured out how to work with” the grain.
Bochi Bochi is on tap, so I acquired a crowler to review. It’s light and sessionable with 4.6% alcohol by volume and 17 IBUs.
It’s pale yellow, crystal clear and bright, with a solid white head of lacy foam. Aromatically it’s quite light, with a subtle perfumey note offering hints of jasmine, green tea and wild rice.
Bochi Bochi is similarly light in flavor, amazingly clean, with notes of water crackers or rice wafers. It’s understated, from the malt to the hops, yet balanced with a nice pop of crackery grain and a lightly floral character. The body is extra light, and it’s crisp and dry to a clean, lip-smacking finish.
Deschutes’ Kanpai Crispy is also currently on draft and available in cans; I picked up a six-pack and found it to be similarly easy-drinking with 4.8% ABV and 15 IBUs. Kanpai pours a bright golden yellow color, nice and clear, and offers up a light floral aroma with subtle malt notes of lightly toasted bread and rice cake.
The flavor is crisp, lightly toasty, with a pop of puffed rice and bread crust. It has a subtle fruitiness, and a bit of earthy, green tea hop bitterness for balance. This hop character plays off of the dry body to linger into the finish, which is light, crisp, and quite dry. Overall it’s quite good and drinkable,.
In my opinion, Bochi Bochi is closer in overall character to the classic Asahi Super Dry, while Kanpai Crispy is slightly more robust and malty. But these are subtle differences; both are crisp and quenchable and may have you reaching for more.
Both are currently available if you’re interested in exploring the style, or in simply finding your next easy-drinking beer.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.
