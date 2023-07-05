Breweries
• 10 Barrel Brewing Company — Eastside: 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733 or 10barrel.com
• 10 Barrel Brewing Company — Westside: 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; 541-678-5228 or 10barrel.com
• The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room: 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend; 541-797-6265 or thealeapothecary.com
• Bend Brewing Company: 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599 or bendbrewingco.com
• Bevel Craft Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road, Suite B, Bend; 541-972-3835 or bevelbeer.com
• Boneyard Beer Company: 1955 NE Division St., Bend; 541-241-7184 or boneyardbeer.com
• Boss Rambler Beer Club: 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; bossrambler.com
• Bridge 99 Brewery: 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; 541-280-1690 or bridge99brewery.com
• Cascade Lakes Brewing Company: 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; 541-388-4998 or cascadelakes.com
• Cascade Lakes Brewing Company — 7th Street Brew House: 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-923-1795 or cascadelakes.com
• Craft Kitchen and Brewery: 62988 Layton Ave.,Suite 103, Bend; 541-668-1766 or craftkitchenandbrewery.com
• Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333 or cruxfermentation.com
• Deschutes Brewery and Public House: 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-382-9242 or deschutesbrewery.com
• Deschutes Brewery and Taproom: 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; 541-385-8606 or deschutesbrewery.com
• Funky Fauna Artisan Ales: 211 Sun Ranch Drive Suite 101, Sisters; 720-341-7408 or funkyfaunabeer.com
• GoodLife Brewing Company: 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-728-0749 or goodlifebrewing.com
• Kobold Brewing: 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-504-9373 or koboldbrewing.com
• Immersion Brewing: 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; 541-633-7821 or imbrewing.com
• Initiative Brewing: 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; initiativebrew.com
• Madras Brewing: 212 SW Fourth St., Suite 104, Madras; 541-475-4546 or madrasbrewing.com
• McMenamins Old St. Francis School: 700 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-382-5174 or mcmenamins.com
• Monkless Belgian Ales: 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-797-6760 or monkless.com
• Oblivion Brewing Company: 63027 Plateau Drive, Suite 4, Bend; 541-241-2733 or oblivionbrewingco.com
• Porter Brewing Company: 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; 541-504-7959 or porterbrewingco.com
• Silver Moon Brewing: 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331 or silvermoonbrewing.com
• Spider City Brewing Tap Room: 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; spidercitybrewing.com
• Spider City Brewing Tasting Room: 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; spidercitybrewing.com
• Sunriver Brewing Company: 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; 541-593-3007 or sunriverbrewing.com
• Sunriver Brewing Company — Eastside Pub: 1500 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; 541-639-8081 or sunriverbrewing.com
• Sunriver Brewing Company – Galveston Pub: 1005 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; 541-408-9377 or sunriverbrewing.com
• Three Creeks Brewing: 721 Desperado Court, Sisters; 541-549-1963 or threecreeksbrewing.com
• Van Henion Brewing: 63067 Plateau Drive, Bend; 541-953-2400 or vanhenionbrewing.com
• Wild Ride Brewing: 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-516-8544 or wildridebrew.com
• Worthy Brewing: 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; 541-639-4776 or worthybrewing.com
Wineries and Tasting Rooms
• Bar Fiori: 1124 NW Newport Ave., Bend; barfioribend.com
• The Bend Wine Bar: 550 SW Industrial Way Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com
• Bledsoe Family Winery: 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 198, Bend; bledsoefamilywinery.com
• The Good Drop Wine Shoppe: 141 NW Minnesota Ave. Suite 2719, Bend; 541-410-1470 or gooddropwineshoppe.com
• Domaine Serene Wine Lounge: 901 NW Bond St, Bend; 541-550-3795 or domaineserene.com
• Elixir Wine Group: 11 NW Lava Road, Bend; 541-388-5330 or elixirwinegroup.com
• Evoke Winery Tasting Room: 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; 541-386-3700 or nakedwinery.com
• Faith, Hope and Charity: 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; 541-526-5075 or faithhopeandcharityevents.com
• FERM and fare: 924 NW Brooks Suite 102, Bend; 503-930-2722 or fermandfare.com
• Flight Wine Bar: 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend: 541-728-0753 or flightswinebend.com
• Laurel Ridge Tasting Room: 40 SW Century Drive, Suite 12, Bend; 541-797-6330 or laurelridgewinery.com
• Maragas Winery: 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; 541-546-5464 or maragaswinery.com
• Portello Wine Cafe: 2754 NW Crossing Drive, Suite 104, Bend; 541-385-1777 or portellowinecafe.com
• Stoller Wine Bar: 555 NW Arizona Ave. Suite 30, Bend; 503-864-3404 or stollerfamilyestate.com
• Va Piano Tasting Room: 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 301, Bend; 541-797-6363 or vapianovineyards.com
• Viaggio Wine Merchant: 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; 541-299-5060 or viaggiowine.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.