Breweries
• 10 Barrel Brewing Company — Eastside: 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733 or 10barrel.com
• 10 Barrel Brewing Company — Westside: 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; 541-678-5228 or 10barrel.com
• The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room: 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend; 541-797-6265 or thealeapothecary.com
• Bend Brewing Company: 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599 or bendbrewingco.com
• Bevel Craft Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road, Suite B, Bend; 541-972-3835 or bevelbeer.com
• Boneyard Beer Company: 1955 NE Division St., Bend; 541-241-7184 or boneyardbeer.com
• Boss Rambler Beer Club: 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; bossrambler.com
• Bridge 99 Brewery: 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; 541-280-1690 or bridge99brewery.com
• Cascade Lakes Brewing Company: 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; 541-388-4998 or cascadelakes.com
• Cascade Lakes Brewing Company — 7th Street Brew House: 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-923-1795 or cascadelakes.com
• Craft Kitchen and Brewery: 62988 Layton Ave.,Suite 103, Bend; 541-668-1766 or craftkitchenandbrewery.com
• Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333 or cruxfermentation.com
• Deschutes Brewery and Public House: 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-382-9242 or deschutesbrewery.com
• Deschutes Brewery and Taproom: 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; 541-385-8606 or deschutesbrewery.com
• Geist Beerworks: 736 SW Umatilla Ave., Redmond; 541-728-8663
• GoodLife Brewing Company: 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-728-0749 or goodlifebrewing.com
• Kobold Brewing: 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-504-9373 or koboldbrewing.com
• Immersion Brewing: 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; 541-633-7821 or imbrewing.com
• Initiative Brewing: 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; initiativebrew.com
• Madras Brewing: 212 SW Fourth St., Suite 104, Madras; 541-475-4546 or madrasbrewing.com
• McMenamins Old St. Francis School: 700 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-382-5174 or mcmenamins.com
• Monkless Belgian Ales: 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-797-6760 or monkless.com
• North Rim Brewing: 20650 NE High Desert Lane, Suite 5, Bend; 541-797-9905 or facebook.com/northrimbrewing
• Oblivion Brewing Company: 63027 Plateau Drive, Suite 4, Bend; 541-241-2733 or oblivionbrewingco.com
• Ochoco Brewing Company: 380 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883 or ochocobrewing.com
• Porter Brewing Company: 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; 541-504-7959 or porterbrewingco.com
• Silver Moon Brewing: 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331 or silvermoonbrewing.com
• Spider City Brewing Tap Room: 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend; spidercitybrewing.com
• Spider City Brewing Tasting Room: 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; spidercitybrewing.com
• Sunriver Brewing Company: 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; 541-593-3007 or sunriverbrewing.com
• Sunriver Brewing Company – Galveston Pub: 1005 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; 541-408-9377 or sunriverbrewing.com
• Three Creeks Brewing: 721 Desperado Court, Sisters; 541-549-1963 or threecreeksbrewing.com
• Wild Ride Brewing: 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-516-8544 or wildridebrew.com
• Worthy Brewing: 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; 541-639-4776 or worthybrewing.com
Cideries
• AVID Cider Company: 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 190, Bend; 541-633-7757 or avidcider.com
• Legend Cider Company: 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; 503-893-5853 legendcider.com
• Red Tank: 840 SW Woodland Blvd. Suite 185, Bend; 541-420-0109 or redtankcider.com
• Tumalo Cider Company: 64654 Cook Ave., Bend; 541-797-0308 or tumalocider.com
Distilleries
• BackDrop Distilling: 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-728-0860 or backdropdistilling.com
• Bendistillery Inc.(Crater Lake Spirits): 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; 541-318-0200 or craterlakespirits.com
• Bendistillery Inc.(Crater Lake Spirits) – Downtown: 1024 NW Bond St., Suite 102, Bend; craterlakespirits.com
• Cascade Alchemy Distillery: 20585 Brinson Blvd., No. 5, Bend; 541-647-4363 or cascadealchemy.com
• Cascade Street Distillery: 261 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; 541-549-1082 or cascadestreetdistillery.com
• Foundry Four Spirits: 129 NW Fourth St., Prineville; foundry-four.com
• Gompers Distillery: 611 NE Jackpine Court, Redmond; 541-588-2825 or gompersdistillery.com
• New Basin Distilling Company: 2063 NW Andrews Drive, Madras; 541-980-4595 or newbasin.com
• Oregon Spirit Distillers: 740 NE First St., Bend; 541-382-0002 or oregonspiritdistillers.com
Wineries and Tasting Rooms
• Bledsoe Family Winery: 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 198, Bend; bledsoefamilywinery.com
• Elixir Wine Group: 11 NW Lava Road, Bend; 541-388-5330 or elixirwinegroup.com
• Faith, Hope and Charity: 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; 541-526-5075 or faithhopeandcharityevents.com
• Maragas Winery: 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; 541-546-5464 or maragaswinery.com
• Naked Winery Tasting Room: 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; 541-386-3700 or nakedwinery.com
• Va Piano Tasting Room: 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 301, Bend; 541-797-6363 or vapianovineyards.com
