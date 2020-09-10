Bend artist Marjorie Wood Hamlin’s monoprint “Borders of My Mind” has been accepted into the Borders International Art Fair in Venice, Italy.
The four-month festival focuses on the concept of borders — among them the borders between the soul and the body, and the human and the city. There are three distinct themes throughout the festival, including September’s “Fragmented Identities.”
“’Borders of My Mind’ … compiles different directions and edges, representing methods people are using to keep in touch with one another while being a safe distance apart,” Hamlin said in a statement. “Although there are variations in colors, shapes and sizes, as a whole there is harmony of pattern in the design and composition. May the future of our existence with COVID-19 come to a harmonious end. And may we learn by seeing between borders a new way to co-exist with others in the world. Art is a great way to find common ground and to promote understanding between cultures of all continents. Keep the faith. This too shall pass.”
