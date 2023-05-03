BH and NA promo.jpg

Cellist Ben Hong, left, and pianist Ning An will perform Friday at the Tower Theatre in Bend. The concert concludes High Desert Chamber Music's season.

 Submitted photo

High Desert Chamber Music will conclude its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a performance by Ben Hong, Associate Principal Cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, joined by prize-winning pianist Ning An.

The concert will take place at the Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend, and ticketholders can join the musicians at 6:45 p.m. for a pre-concert talk.

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

