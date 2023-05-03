High Desert Chamber Music will conclude its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a performance by Ben Hong, Associate Principal Cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, joined by prize-winning pianist Ning An.
The concert will take place at the Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend, and ticketholders can join the musicians at 6:45 p.m. for a pre-concert talk.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Hong, who joined the L.A. Philharmonic in '93 at age 24, will present a master class for young cellists that's free and open for the public to attend. Students Kaleo Kronberg (Bend), Pearl Liao (Vancouver), Jacob Park (Lake Oswego), Sophie Phillips-Meadow (Eugene), Annie Rhew (Portland) and Andy Shin (Portland) have been selected for the event, taking place at First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St. The students range from 13-21 years old and will perform works by Bach, Boccherini and Tchaikovsky, among others.
“I am thrilled to conclude the season with a performer of such high artistry. Ben is well-known as a force to be reckoned with, while also possessing abundant knowledge and insight about music," Executive Director Isabelle Senger said in a statement about Friday's concert. Tickets are $48, $10 for students and children, and available at highdesertchambermusic.com.
