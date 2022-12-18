Every country, culture, regional area has their special way of bringing good luck for the coming year. I grew up with a tradition of the New Year’s Eve dinner menu being boiled potatoes and pickled herring. The herring was pickled in a small crock with lots of onions. The herring was a special treat from the fish market and for weeks we looked forward to the dinner. I grew up in central Wisconsin and pickled herring was one of the popular holiday foods.

Have you ever wondered why we celebrate New Year’s or how it started? I found some answers on the History.com channel.

