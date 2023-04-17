The successful survival of a species is determined by its ability to coexist within its environment.
In April 1970, inspired by college students, Earth Day was officially established to ensure the survival of the human species.
“Environment is all of America and its problems. It’s the rats in the ghetto, it’s a hungry child in a land of affluence, it is housing that’s not worthy of the name, and neighborhoods are not fit to inhabit,” Senator Gaylord Nelson, founder of Earth Day, said that year.
Fifty-three years later, Central Oregon Community College is educating the public about the meaning of Earth Day. This month, COCC is hosting a series of free public environmental education and resource events to celebrate Earth Day. For the events, the college has collaborated with eco-conscious organizations such as the Nature Conservancy, Environmental Center and Central Oregon Land Watch.
This multiple-day presentation is called “Climate Activism is the Focus of COCC Education.” Events include the April 19 Climate “Teach-In” at the Coats Campus Center. At 3 and 7 p.m. on Friday, a student and faculty-led fashion show will be hosted by the campus COCC and OSU-Cascade Clothing Connection. Also, there will be workshops, resources and guest speakers during the exhibit.
Campus Sustainability Coordinator Noelle Copley helped coordinate the speakers for the Climate Teach-In and conveyed the importance of the college’s partnership with their environmental organizations.
“When there’s a question I don’t know or some information present, our partners have been great resources for finding the answers,” Copley said.
Several guest speakers will be at the exhibits, such as Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, Neil Baunsgard and Jackie Wilson of The Environmental Center, Alex Hardison of Central Oregon Landwatch and many more. Community climate action plans, waste reduction and energy efficiency are among the topics the speakers will discuss.
The subject of recycling and how it saves our environment and bank accounts is a significant focus point for Copley.
“I think the misconception is that these conservation efforts cost more, but this will actually save money and improve the quality of life,” Copley said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the recycling and composting of municipal solid waste saved over 193 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2018. Recycling saves energy cost, and just 10 plastic bottles saves enough energy to power a laptop for more than 25 hours.
Fashion is more than glamor
Educating people about the importance of Earth Day through creative art is also part of the events. COCC professor Angie Cole and OSU-Cascade Student Engagement Program Manager Kimberly Vierra organized the artistic Fashion Show. The students and faculty will model the donated clothing and artistically upcycled garments made by OSU-Cascades art students.
“This fashion show is more than just a glamor show,” Cole said. “It’s about teaching the importance of reducing the landfill waste from clothing by recycling them at local resale shops, though in a fun way.”
According to the U.S. Department of Environment Quality, Americans throw away 32 billion pounds of textiles each year. Also, it can take 1,500 gallons of H2O to manufacture just one T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Extending clothing life by three months can reduce carbon, H2O and waste footprints by up to 10%.
COCC art student featured
Art student Nacho Ruiz, 21, created the acrylic Purépecha Princess poster used by the Environmental Center in honor of Earth Day. He is currently in his second year at COCC and has participated in several student art showcases in the past. The acrylic painting, titled “Ruiz,” represents his family roots in Michoacán, Mexico and his Indigenous ancestors.
“I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican Indigenous roots and how my ancestors worshiped and cared for the earth before colonization,” he said. The Environmental Center’s Events & Outreach Manager, Priscilla Calleros, discovered his talent, according to Ruiz. Next, he was asked to feature his art on the center’s poster advertising their Earth Day events. Ruiz credits his mom with helping him navigate the history and heritage used in illustrating the painting.
“My mom really helped me connect to my ancestors; her knowledge and studying history guided me along the way,” he said. Ruiz is an artist out of Madras, and you can find more of his work on Instagram.
Upcycling junk into art
Mixed medium artist Lloyd McMullen is not involved this year but has supported COCC's and Oregon State University-Cascade’s creative conservation efforts. Last year, McMullen was featured in an art exhibit at the Barber Library Rotunda Gallery called “Brave New World.” She incorporated upcycled materials into art to evoke meaningful conservation dialogue among viewers.
Using metal, glass, wood or whatever speaks to her creativity, McMullen's unique art often reveals hidden layers telling social awareness stories the longer you observe.
“I place subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle messages about environmental change and social issues within my art for those who take their time observing,” she said. “The more time you take, the more my work rewards you with discoveries.”
She feels her expressive art is especially important for the next generations.
"Because I feel like I owe it to them," she said. "Ultimately, I want my work to represent me as someone who tried."
