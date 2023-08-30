oblivion-brewing-cultus-sunset-isa-jon-abernathy.jpg

The newly canned Cultus Sunset is billed as an India session ale, or ISA, a designation applied to pale, typically sub-5% ales with IPA-level hopping and stylistically similar to hoppy pale ales.

Of the five Bend breweries that opened in 2013, only three are still around: Worthy Brewing Co., Bridge 99 Brewery and Oblivion Brewing Co. Oblivion may be the least well known of the trio, with a low-key brewery and tasting room located on Plateau Drive in northeast Bend offering a lineup of seven standard beers and several seasonals.

The brewery recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at River’s Place taproom and food cart pod, with a special IPA brewed for the occasion. Oblivion also recently released Cultus Sunset India Session Ale in cans for the first time, a summer seasonal it has brewed for Cultus Lake Resort for the past eight years.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

