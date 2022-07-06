Central Oregon’s largest art showcase, the 2022 First Interstate Bank Summer Festival, is taking over Bond Street Saturday and Sunday.
The two-day event is free to attend and has evolved from a typical street fair to an event focused on the arts. There’ll be more than 80 fine artists selling pottery, photography, 3D fine art, sculpture and jewelry from Greenwood Avenue to Franklin Avenue on Bond Street.
“We’ve really tried to make fine art more of a focus of the event,” said Timm Collins, sponsorship director at Lay It Out Events, which puts on Summer Fest.
An area designated as The Soul Collective will feature handmade goods fashioned from rich textiles. Another zone, the Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace, will showcase specialty food products and award-winning wine.
Typical of Bend’s festivals, there’ll be no shortage of food and libations. Local favorites such as the BOB, Masa Empanadas, Sarika Thai and Ricos Tacos are just several of the 12 food vendors that will be serving. And in the libations category, Deschutes Brewery will be pouring five varieties of brews alongside offerings by Crater Lake Spirits, Avid Cider and 101 North Wines.
In the past there’ve been three stages, but this year’s lineup of blues, rock and jazz artists will perform from one main stage.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
“We’ve tightened up the footprint this year,” said Collins.
Activities for kids are also making a comeback with kid-focused vendors, bouncy houses and the annual Kids Summer Sprint. The sprint will be a loop of about 100 yards at Troy Field for kids 3-10 at noon.
The Summer Festival’s celebration of Bend’s art, culture and community typically draws almost 40,000 attendees.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Cascade School of Music, a nonprofit music school for all ages, and Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch, a working ranch providing support to veterans through “agri-therapy.”
Free parking will be available at the Deschutes County Administration building parking lot all day Saturday and Sunday in addition to downtown Bend’s street and garage parking.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.