Massachusetts metalcore act All That Remains celebrates the 15th anniversary of its breakthrough album, "The Fall of Ideals," Saturday at Midtown Ballroom in Bend.

The tour that will bring All That Remains to Bend Saturday is a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Massachusetts metalcore band’s third (and breakthrough) album, “The Fall of Ideals.” If you read about “The Fall of Ideals” on the questionably trustworthy website Wikipedia, you can definitely tell the album was released smack dab in the middle of the 2000s. For example:

The lead single, “This Calling,” was also on the soundtrack for the horror film “Saw III.”

Another song, “Six,” was featured in the video game “Guitar Hero II.”

The band played the traveling heavy metal festival Ozzfest in 2006.

A year after its initial release, the band put out a live version on CD and DVD.

If you were playing “Guitar Hero II” and going to Ozzfest in 2006, chances are decent you’ve got a job and a kid or two now. Here’s one way to let off some steam: Go see All That Remains, bang your head to their chugging riffs, sing along to their soaring melodies and lose your cares and responsibilities in the circle pit, even if just for an hour or so.

All That Remains, with Miss May I Varials and Tallah: $27.50, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

