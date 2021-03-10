In past years, St. Patrick’s Day has been one of those holidays that brings people of all ages out to crowded bars to spill green beer and eat more cabbage than any other time of the year. Last year, restaurants were closed on March 16 (the day before St. Patrick’s Day) due to the pandemic, quashing any big celebrations.
For the second year in a row, there will be no major Irish holiday celebrations at the bars. While we are not yet in the clear to be surrounded by partying people, some of the Central Oregon restaurants are offering alternative ways to celebrate “St. Patty’s Day.”
Corned beef and cabbage may be ubiquitous on St. Patrick’s Day menus in the U.S. , but, you won’t find it on holiday tables in Ireland. The dish originated when Irish immigrants to America tried the corned beef of their Jewish neighbors. It tasted similar to Irish bacon traditionally served with cabbage. It was a less expensive alternative, thus, corned beef and cabbage were born.
Most of what you’d find on a St. Patrick’s menu in Ireland has been inspired by what the farmers had available at the start of spring. Along with root vegetables, lamb becomes more accessible in March. You’ll find lamb in traditional stews, meat pies and other preparations. Other popular Irish food includes potatoes, soda bread and Irish cheddar cheese. Soda bread uses bicarbonate of soda to help it rise instead of yeast because there is little protein in Irish wheat to feed the yeast. Irish cheddar is a white cheddar cheese that is said to be superior because it is made from grass-fed cow’s milk. Its sharp flavor pairs well with beer and whiskey.
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
From the time I moved to Bend more than 10 years ago, McMenamins has been one of the happening places to go to celebrate the land of leprechauns. The restaurants at Old St. Francis School served a sea of sloshing Irish stout, Irish coffees and whiskey to go with corned beef and cabbage and Irish stew.
This year, the restaurant is encouraging its customers to celebrate safely. St. Patrick’s Day food and drink will be available now through March 17. Mcmenamins is hoping people will spread out their celebrations over the 10 days to allow for social distancing. You can also have your own St. Patrick’s party at home, as food and drink is available for takeout.
McMenamins has an extensive, traditional Irish food and drinks menu for St. Patrick’s Day. Starting at 7 a.m., there will be a sale on 200 -milliliter flasks of Devils Bit Whiskey. Devils Bit is McMenamins’ annual St. Patrick’s Day true Irish-style whiskey. This year’s offering was aged six years in Spanish sherry barrels. They will also be serving McMenamins Irish Stout. The stout is a fusion of bitter, roasted barley with a coffee-like flavor and a semi-sweet chocolate flavor with moderate hop bitterness. The Irish coffee is made with McMenamins own St Patrick’s Day Blend espresso, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and whipped cream.
The MacSleyne Irish Stew is an authentic lamb stew with hearty vegetables and barley. It is served with soda bread. The other traditional dish is colcannon. Frequently served at dinner in Ireland, this side dish is a mixture of mashed potatoes and cabbage. The McMenamins recipe also adds carrots, peas, sharp cheddar and green onions.
Other specials include Workingman’s Corned Beef and Cabbage with red potatoes and carrots in Hammerhead Ale broth. Hammerhead-braised corned beef is used in the Irish Reuben with Swiss cheese, buttermilk coleslaw and mustard sauce on grilled rye. The McMenamins Irish potatoes dish is “Irish Fries Are Smiling.” Fries are topped with cheese and ale sauce, crisp bacon, sour cream and green onions.
Rockin’ Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge
Rockin’ Daves is also offering Irish specials throughout March. Known for their breakfast burritos, they are adding a shepherd’s pie burrito special throughout the month. The shepherd’s pie is made with traditional minced lamb and peas, carrots, eggs, Irish cheddar, hash browns and a mustardy sauce, and then it’s rolled into a spinach tortilla. This month’s soup is a Guinness beef stew. I had the opportunity to try it. Mushrooms, peas, carrots, onions and potatoes add heartiness, and peas add a hint of sweetness to the tenderest beef. Herbs enhance the Guinness, vegetable and meat flavors. It’s just one more delicious recipe that showcases chef and owner Dave Flier’s culinary capabilities.
Kelly D’s Sports Bar and Grill
Kelly D’s Sports Bar and Grill is the place for Irish food in Central Oregon.
The restaurant offers corned beef and cabbage every Tuesday. The boiled cabbage balances a generous portion of tender chunks of corned beef. It’s served with carrot chunks and two big red potatoes. The tasty Irish stew is made with tender beef, not lamb, along with carrots, onions, celery, potatoes and enough pepper to give it a boost. It comes with Irish soda bread. The bread was dense and surprisingly sweet, but it was a good accompaniment to the stew. “Irish Totchos” are also on the menu. The totchos are tater tots topped with shredded corned beef, mixed cheeses and get their nod to nachos by adding pico de gallo, black olives, jalapenos and green onions. At the time of writing, definitive plans hadn’t been made for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Victorian Café
The Victorian Café is offering a creative Irish-inspired menu that goes beyond the usual corned beef and cabbage. The eggs Benedict, omelet and tortino specials are available starting Friday through March 17. The specials include Gilbey’s of Ireland French toast made with Irish soda bread and topped with homemade Bailey Baileys Irish Cream sauce; fish ’n’ chips eggs Benedict, a Darby O’ Gill omelet, and Dubliner eggs Benedict with corned beef and cabbage. The McErleans Stranford Village eggs Benedict has caramelized medallions of duck breast atop Dubliner Irish cheese potato cakes. It comes with fresh pineapple chutney and scrambled eggs and is topped with roasted onion hollandaise. Based on the delicious descriptions, this is a must to try.
T
im Garling’s Jackalope Grill
In honor of his wife’s Irish heritage, chef and owner Tim Garling of Jackalope Grill will be making some authentic Irish recipes on St. Patrick’s day. The specials include Guinness marinated lamb chops with colcannon and boxty potato pancakes. I had a chance to sample the specials. The lamb chops melted in my mouth. Drizzled with sweetened Guinness reduction, it’s finessed with a touch of coriander. Garling’s version of the authentic dish is mashed potatoes with just a hint of cabbage. I also tried the boxty. Boxty potato pancakes are made with mashed and grated potatoes, basically latkes but without the oily, deep-fried taste. It was served with sour cream and housemade applesauce that had just a hint of cinnamon.
JDub, The Point and more
J Dub will offer specials on March 17, including a Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Irish Stew made with lamb, leeks, potatoes, and corned beef and cabbage. Washington Kitchen and Cocktails will have an Irish-inspired special for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Point will have green beer (green Coors Light) and a green St. Patty’s peppermint patty. Irish-inspired foods include corned beef and hash wrap and Irish tacos with corned beef, shredded cabbage, beer-battered pickles and a stone-ground mustard drizzle.
While big parties are not yet safe, you can go out with friends or family from your quarantine group, or you can gather at home and get take out. There’s no reason we can’t enjoy some Irish-inspired food and beverages to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.