The monthly First Friday Art Walk lands on April Fool’s Day — but we’re not fooling when we say plenty of new work by area artists working in all manner of mediums will be on display at opening receptions in downtown Bend and the Old Mill District.
That’s pretty much the lay of the land every month at participating galleries, cafes and shops, but this month’s walk promises something more — a “youth takeover.” From 5 to 9 p.m., according to facebook.com/FirstFridayBend, students from around Central Oregon will provide art, dance and music to the community during First Friday.
Displays include the works of Mountain View High School students at Revolvr Menswear and Evrgreen Clothing (945 NW Wall St.), and Layor Art Supply (1000 NW Wall St.) will be hosting Realms High School students.
The Commons Cafe and Taproom (875 NW Brooks St.) will host the works of students from Caldera High school, High Desert Middle School, Pilot Butte Middle School and Pacific Crest Middle School. Out on the plaza, The Commons will host dancers, including the Central Oregon School of Ballet from 5 to 6 p.m. and Terpsichorean Dance Studio from 6 to 7. And according to Commons owner Dan Baumann, Friday will also be the first evening the new barbecue taco cart outside is serving.
Cascade Sotheby’s (650 NW Bond St.) will host student artists from Summit High School, Cascade Middle School, Pacific Crest Middle School along with the music group Isu Vana, performing outside on Bond Street.
If you’re hoping to see works by local art instructors, head on over to the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room (1024 NW Bond St.) for the Bend-La Pine Art Teacher Showcase. On top of all that, student singers will be belting out tunes throughout downtown.
Over at Red Chair Gallery (103 NW Oregon Ave.) you can see fine art from the artist-run gallery’s member artists, including glass works by Jeff and Heather Thompson, whose sea creatures are quite popular in Central Oregon, according to gallery founder Rita Dunlavy. And don’t sleep on the month’s featured artists, Jacqueline Newbold (watercolors) and Joanie Callen (mosaics).
And in the Old Mill District, Tumalo Art Co. (450 SW Powerhouse Drive) is celebrating a milestone anniversary in the “20 Year Anniversary Retrospective.” The member-run gallery’s show will represent 40 artists past and present. And as all celebrations should, there will be music, libations and food, in this case provided by Luckey’s Woodsman Off-Grid Provisions. Be aware that First Friday festivities here in the Old Mill — where you can also check out the work of resident artists at Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery and Amejko Artistry — start and end a little earlier than downtown: 3 to 6 p.m.
At Scalehouse Gallery (550 NW Franklin Ave.), “Intersections: Where Art & Activism Meet” continues its two-month run. “Intersections” features the work of contemporary artists April Bey and Sadie Barnett, whose works are at the center of art and social critique, according to Scalehouse.
With last month’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions due to declining cases, the bulk of patrons soaking their senses in beauty, wine, mirth and more will more than likely be doing so unmasked.
That makes Denise Rich a bit nervous about First Friday. Rich is the owner of Sage Custom Framing and Gallery (834 NW Brooks St.), where the April exhibit, “Transitions,” is a group show by five members of the High Desert Art League: Janet Frost, Michelle Lindblom, Vivian Olsen, Joren Traveller and Jacqueline Newbold. Each of the five artists has their own style, and their own personal interpretation of what “Transition” means to them, Rich said by email.
In the recent past, First Fridays have been quieter at Sage — by design.
“I have kept things low key, no food or drinks, closing at 7 and artists not usually in attendance,” Rich said. “I am still a little nervous about serving food, not wearing masks and having larger groups of people in the gallery. I’m playing it by ear, being a little cautious still.”
