“People comment on my voice constantly, call me a woman and all these things,” Charlie Sprinkman said.
Sprinkman, a queer man who lives in Bend, has been subjected to a lot of judgment. But in July 2021, he spent 10 days volunteering at Brave Trails, a summer camp for gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer youth.
And for the first time, no one judged him.
Sprinkman described the camp as the least judgmental space he had experienced in his life, adding that “never once did anyone comment on my voice or anything like that.”
Driving home from the camp, Sprinkman was hit with a bolt of inspiration.
What if he could re-create something for day-to-day life akin to what he had just experienced?
“I really wanted to think of something (where) people, not just queer people but allies, too, have a place where they feel non-judged,” Sprinkman said.
That’s when the name for his business dawned on him — Everywhere is Queer.
An internet search when he returned home showed there was no existing worldwide map of queer-owned businesses. So Sprinkman took it upon himself to create one.
Over the next six months, Sprinkman worked outside of his full-time job to create Everywhere is Queer. He launched the business on Jan. 2 and describes the past five months as an amazing ride.
Sprinkman has been interviewed by NBC, The Skim and Now This and is listed on Pride 30: The New Generation, NBC’s list of queer trail blazers, alongside rapper Lil Nas X and global superstar Jojo Siwa. He has also organically amassed almost 12,000 followers on Instagram.
Everywhere is Queer now lists over 950 queer-owned businesses in the U.S. and abroad, with 28 of those businesses in Bend.
“Bend has just blown my mind (with) how much of a queer community is here,” Sprinkman said, who moved to Bend from Denver.
In a collaboration with Gold Spot Brewing, a queer-owned brewery in Denver, Sprinkman launched the Out Loud Beer Project.
Breweries are welcome to create their own version of Out Loud Beer. After the beer is sold, 12.5% of profits benefit Everywhere is Queer, and 12.5% benefit a nonprofit organization of the brewery’s choosing.
10 Barrel Brewing Company is the first to brew Out Loud Beer. Head brewmasters at Gold Spot Brewing flew from Denver to create the beer in collaboration with Sprinkman and 10 Barrel Brewing.
10 Barrel Brewing’s version of Out Loud Beer will be a Hazy IPA — Sprinkman’s favorite style of beer — with 6.5% alcohol by volume. It will be sold at both 10 Barrel Brewing locations in Bend.
“We were able to get access to some really unique hops,” Sprinkman said.
At the time of writing, Sprinkman thought the beer might be available at the Makers Market on Wednesday of this week at 10 Barrel Brewing. Either way, Sprinkman said, there will be two kegs of Out Loud Beer in the lounge at Drake Park for the Central Oregon Pride! Festival on Saturday.
The Pride festival, which includes entertainment, vendor booths and activities, has been hosted by the Human Dignity Coalition for the past 15 years. Now that the Human Dignity Coalition is no longer in existence, it will be hosted by OUT Central Oregon for the first time.
Cofounder and Vice President of OUT Central Oregon Jamie Nesbitt, said, “We’re expecting a really great sense of community and celebration of diversity.”
“We’ve been really blown away at the number of vendor booths that have signed up,” said Nesbitt, adding there are typically about 65 booths, but that this year there will is almost 100 vendors.
Nesbitt cofounded OUT Central Oregon in March 2018. He was the president until February 2022 when he stepped down to allow RJ Quiris, a younger board member, to become president.
Nesbitt has noticed tremendous growth and visibility of the queer community in Central Oregon since he cofounded OUT Central Oregon four years ago. He estimates that 20 to 25 pride-related events will take place in Central Oregon this month, whereas four years ago there may have been two.
OUT Central Oregon takes Bend’s unique characteristics into consideration when planning events and garnering support for Central Oregon’s queer community.
“We’re not trying to mimic other approaches. We’re not trying to follow in the footsteps of large cities, for example, because that’s just not the vibe here. It’s important for us to always be mindful of the fact that Bend is kind of an isolated town,” Nesbitt said. “We want to make a lot of our perspectives focused on what that vibe is in the Pacific Northwest.”
