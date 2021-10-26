I don’t know where Halloween ranks on the Official List of Central Oregon’s Excuses to Party, but it’s way up there, alongside Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, My Buddy’s Home for Thanksgiving, Cinco de Mayo and pretty much any Thursday, Friday or Saturday. After a weird year last year, there are plenty of events planned this weekend for those who want to celebrate the spookiest season. You can find a full list in the calendar, and here are a few that revolve around music.
Wicked 2021 brings Champagne Drip to Bend
On Thursday night, a big ol’ dance party called Wicked 2021 will take over the Midtown Ballroom, with enough beats and bass planned to shake the walls of the venerable downtown venue.
The bill features a bevy of DJs, including VCTRE, Buku and Matt Wax of local electronic music crew Beat Lab Radio, as well as Peekaboo, a booming space-bass specialist from Detroit. Of particular interest to locals, however, is the return of Champagne Drip, aka Bend’s own Sam Pool.
Over the past decade or so, Pool’s dabblings in dubstep, drum and bass, jungle and beyond have made him a big-timer at electronic music festivals. Champagne Drip is his current project, which finds him exploring more melodic bleeps and bloops alongside his grimy low-end sound.
7 p.m. Thursday, $30-$40, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, 1988entertainment.com.
The Belfry returns with Crunk Mountain Boys
For years, The Belfry has been one of the centerpiece event venues in the region, with everything from concerts to fundraisers to community gatherings filling the century-old former church building in Sisters. But like a lot of places, it’s been pretty quiet over the past 18 months.
On Friday night, it’ll reopen with a bang called The Belfry’s Halloween Extravaganza. Plans include a roaring bonfire and live swampy blues-rock courtesy David Jacobs-Strain and his Crunk Mountain Boys outside, plus a silent disco and vintage monster movies inside.
In other words, there’s a little something for everyone. Everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19, that is, as proof of said vaccination is required to attend.
8 p.m. Friday, $25, The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters, bendticket.com.
High Desert Music Hall hosts Ghost tribute, The Ritual
Swedish pop-metal powerhouse Ghost is one of the very best rock bands on Earth, capable of combining heavy riffs and earworm melodies into a sound that recalls the heyday of Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden and Blue Oyster Cult. And their theatrical shtick has to be seen to be believed. Seriously, Google ‘em if you’re unfamiliar.
So Ghost totally rules, but who knows if they’ll ever make it to Central Oregon. Luckily (and incredibly, I think), we have a pretty darn good Ghost tribute band here in the area. They’re called The Ritual, and they not only approximate Ghost’s sound, they also pull off the look, too. We’re talking Nameless Ghoul masks, a reasonable facsimile of Cardinal Copia, the whole nine yards. These dudes go for it!
On Saturday night, The Ritual will play a relatively rare gig for the High Desert Music Hall’s Halloween party. Opening act 30:31 will get started around 7 p.m. and The Ritual will play at 8:15 p.m., followed by bass-heavy dance music by two DJs: Mienne from Portland at 10:30 p.m. and Komotion from Bend at midnight. Start your night with headbanging and end it with a dance party!
7 p.m. Saturday, $15, High Desert Music Hall, 5818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesert musichall.com.
