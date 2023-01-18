Parker Steers (copy)

Parker Steers will perform at Wild Ride Brewing on Saturday during Portermania, a celebration of the dark beer brewed from malt.

 Submitted photo

About five years ago, Portermania came to life at Wild Ride Brewing as an annual mini festival to celebrate porters, a beer brewed from malt, which gives it the dark brown color it’s known for. From 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Wild Ride Brewing is hosting Portermania 2023 at the Taproom, 332 SW Fifth St., in Redmond.

“People used to comment, ‘Who has a good porter? Nobody makes good porters, and they’re such great beers.’ And so it kind of inspired this little mini festival that we do here each year,” said Kelli Grey, event coordinator and co-owner of Wild Ride Brewing.

