About five years ago, Portermania came to life at Wild Ride Brewing as an annual mini festival to celebrate porters, a beer brewed from malt, which gives it the dark brown color it’s known for. From 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Wild Ride Brewing is hosting Portermania 2023 at the Taproom, 332 SW Fifth St., in Redmond.
“People used to comment, ‘Who has a good porter? Nobody makes good porters, and they’re such great beers.’ And so it kind of inspired this little mini festival that we do here each year,” said Kelli Grey, event coordinator and co-owner of Wild Ride Brewing.
Tickets, which can be purchased at the taproom for $25, include a 4-ounce drink tank cup and 12 porter beers to taste from.
Unlike previous years, all 12 porters that will be open to taste have been brewed in house at Wild Ride Brewing, 10 of which will be new recipes.
Expect a wide variety of dark beers to enjoy, from beers that have been barrel aged for over a year to ones that are freshly brewed within the last two weeks. With flavors like grapes, cherries, raspberry, honey, coconut, peanuts and chocolate, there should be a porter that suits every person’s taste.
“I think there’s some really unique porters we’ve never done, some barrel fermented Porter and several new porters that we probably will never make again,” Grey said. “We’re also bringing back a couple of old favorites to enjoy.”
Along with plenty of beer to drink, there will be several food carts open and two musicians will be playing on the brew deck.
Emilee Paige Reynolds is a local folk singer and guitarist who will be performing the first half of the event. For the second half, Parker Steers, another talented local musician, will serve up neo-traditional and traditional country with a touch of rock and folk.
“He’s a great musician and a natural entertainer,” Grey said. “He plays a variety of songs and certainly fits the vibe of our Tap Room.”
Grey said there are about 50 tickets left out of 150.
“We usually have some tickets available on the day of, so even if someone doesn’t pre-purchase a ticket, they should come on buy,” Grey said.
“Also you don’t have to buy a ticket to come to the event because we do realize that a lot of people don’t drink, or they don’t like dark beer. So all of our regular lineup is also available.”
