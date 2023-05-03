Cinco de Mayo lands on Friday this week, but fish tacos and a cool glass of hibiscus agua fresca can hit the spot any day of the year. Both recipes are very simple, if a little involved, so plan ahead before tackling either.
Jamaica Agua Fresca
Aguas frescas are typically a refreshing blended fruit, sugar and water drink that is particularly perfect on a warm day. If a fruit can be smooshed, you can make a drink out of it, whether it’s a classic strawberry, melon or even mango.
Jamaica agua fresca, or hibiscus water, is a little different because you steep the dried flowers instead of blending them. Essentially, hibiscus agua fresca is a kind of iced tea that you can play around with adding spices during the steeping process to give it a unique flavor profile to your liking. The below recipe makes a concentrate so you can make it ahead of time, put the rest of it in the fridge and have a constant supply of the sweet yet tart drink.
Ingredients
2 cups dried hibiscus flowers
2 quarts water
½ cup sugar (or more depending on taste)
(NOTE: It’s a 1:1 ratio of one cup of hibiscus to one quart of water if you want to make more or less than indicated here.)
Directions
In a medium saucepan, mix hibiscus with cold water, then bring to a boil.
As soon as it begins to boil, turn the temperature down and bring your tea to a simmer for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and allow to sit off the burner for an additional 10 minutes. The flowers will sink when the water is fully infused with the hibiscus.
Using a mesh sieve or colander, strain the water into a pitcher or jar. It should be a very dark red color. If you want to avoid flower debris in your concentrate, use a coffee filter or cheesecloth along with your strainer.
Add about a third of your concentrate to a pitcher, then fill the remaining space with water. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for about two hours then serve over ice.
Baja-style fish tacos
I cannot get enough of fish tacos. You can use just about any kind of fish for a stellar taco protein, but white fish is typically better, as it has a milder taste that works well with the rest of the taco toppings. I opted to use Oregon rockfish since it’s one of the cheaper fillet options, but cod, mahi mahi or halibut make great choices, too. If you have fish in your freezer, you can use that as well, just make sure it’s completely thawed and towel-dried before frying.
One thing that makes the almighty fish taco stand out is the chipotle crema sauce that accompanies it.
Ingredients for chipotle crema sauce
1 cup mayo (you can substitute table crema, but the mayo holds up a little better when blended)
2 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, seeded
1½ tablespoons adobo sauce
2 cloves of garlic
Pinch of salt
1 tablespoon lime juice (freshly squeezed preferred)
Directions
Place all the ingredients in a blender, then blend until everything is fully incorporated. If the mix is a bit too thick, add a little water to thin it out.
Serve immediately or store in an airtight jar in the fridge for later.
Ingredients for fish tacos
2 cups of flour
1½ tablespoon baking powder
¾ tbsp. kosher salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ tablespoons of black pepper
¼ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
1 egg
10-12 ounces of beer (lager recommended)
4-6 small fillets of fish
Salt and pepper
Corn tortillas
Shredded cabbage (bagged coleslaw mix works great)
Pico de gallo (optional)
Fresh lime juice (optional)
Avocado (optional)
Cilantro (optional)
Avocado oil for frying (or another cooking oil with a high smoke point will work)
Directions
Prepare your fish by patting it dry with paper towels. They should be as dry as possible to avoid oil splatter. Set aside to continue air drying and prepare the batter.
In a large mixing bowl, mix together all the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, salt, garlic powder, pepper and Old Bay seasoning.
Mix in the egg and beer. The batter should be like a thick pancake batter. If your mix is still too thick, add more beer until it reaches that consistency.
In a large skillet, heat about one-half inch of oil to 375 degrees.
Cut the fish fillets into inch-wide strips that will fit on your tortillas easily, then season with salt and pepper. Once the oil is hot, take the strips of fish and dip them in the batter, then gently place in the oil (use can use tongs if you’re uneasy around hot oil). Let the fish fry until golden brown on all sides (about two minutes), flipping the strips if necessary. Do not crowd the fillets in the pan.
Allow to cool on a drying rack to drain excess oil without losing the fish’s crispiness.
Heat the tortillas either on the stovetop or in the microwave and serve with a layer of crema, cabbage, fish, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro. Squeeze some fresh lime over the top of your completed tacos for a little extra zip.
