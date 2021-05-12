We can learn from movies, sometimes — like not going up the creepy staircase when you hear a bump from the room above knowing you are alone in the 19th-century estate. But other than the basic horror cautionary tales, a lot of other films contain overarching reasons not to do something.
”Jurassic Park” (1993) — Don’t clone dinosaurs. While the entire franchise really hammers the same point, the first installment is arguably the best in the series and one that clearly lays out the cautions that should be taken when it comes to scientific advancement in cloning. While the scientists at Jurassic Park realized they could bring these majestic creatures back to life, they didn’t stop to think if they should. Ultimately, it’s probably safer to leave those dinos in the rocks. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Just Another Christmas” and “Click” (2020 and 2006) — Don’t let life pass you by. Both of the comedies focus on fathers that choose to skip over portions of their lives, for the Brazilian Christmas movie “Just Another Christmas” Jorge (Leandro Hassum) wakes up every morning to find that it is Christmas and that he has skipped over the year in between. In “Click” Michael (Adam Sandler) is given the chance to fast-forward or rewind different parts of his life when he’s given a magical remote control. Both characters start off enjoying the newfound freedom to skip over the boring parts, but then they soon realize that as they watch their lives and families grow and change they are missing life’s most precious moments in the mundane. Stream “Just Another Christmas” on Netflix. Stream “Click” on Amazon Prime or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Fatal Attraction” (1987) — Be careful who you sleep with/don’t have an affair. While the film really does a disservice to the character of Alex (Glenn Close) making her out to be a pretty cut and dry sociopath while it makes Dan (Michael Douglas) out to be the hero, the original cut ending had a bunch more impactful (in fact the reshoot was done in spite of Close’s protests). But the cautionary tale is still there regardless of the ending we got. Honestly the film does a pretty awful job handling its depiction of Alex’s mental health, but there is still something to be said for maybe not jumping into bed with just anyone. Stream it on Showtime or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Aladdin” (1992) — Don’t lie to the person you love. In the words of the Genie: “Tell her the truth!” Aladdin’s relationship with Jasmine is based on lies and he probably could have saved a lot of trouble and the rise of Jafar at the end by just talking to her. After all, we know from their first meeting when Aladdin saves her (or at least her hand) and she is clearly smitten with the dashing young hero. If he had told her the truth from the get-go, she, along with some helpful hints from Genie (Robin Williams), probably would have convinced her father to let them marry regardless of his social status. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937) – Don’t take apples (or really anything else) from strangers, you never know when it might be poisoned! Concurrently it could also be recommended that when a bunch of forest creatures try to desperately get you to follow them, you should listen immediately as the seven dwarfs did not do, making them too late to save Snow from biting the poisoned apple. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
”Star Wars,” the entire Skywalker saga (1977-2019) — Don’t trust politicians. From Episode I right up through most Star Wars fans’ biggest disappointment in “The Rise of Skywalker,” the overarching theme is don’t trust those in power and rebel against them if needed. Anakin is seduced by the Dark Side and Palpatine slowly creeps his Sith ideals into Anakin’s young, impressionable brain in the prequels, eventually seizing power for the Empire. In the original trilogy, the Empire rules through oppression and it’s up to the Rebel Alliance to bring it down. Once the rebels do, the Sith again try to reclaim power through the New Order in the sequel trilogy, and once more they corrupt a young Jedi with promises of power. Stream all nine films on Disney+.
Bonus: “The Omen” (1976) — Don’t have children because they could end up being the spawn of Satan. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.