At the beginning of July, I rounded up some new releases from artists in Bend and beyond. And as music fans here know, Central Oregon never sleeps when it comes to new music, and this pandemic has left musicians with a lot of time on their hands.
That said, it seemed like a good time to check out some new music. And after putting out a call for albums, EPs, singles and videos on social media, I was overwhelmed.
So we’re stretching this out over two weeks. This week we’ll focus on stuff that’s been out for a while, or is coming out this week. Next week, we’ll cover the rest and preview some upcoming records to get excited about.
Pete Kartsounes, “Out Here on My Own, Vol. 1,” self-released
As Kartsounes sings in the chorus of “Just the Beginning,” the fourth track on his latest album, “Out Here on My Own, Vol. 1”: “Sometimes we have to lose it all to find we’re winning.”
Faced with dwindling live music and teaching work in the wake of the pandemic, Kartsounes did what he does best: create music. “Out Here on My Own, Vol. 1” features 12 stripped-down, soulful acoustic tracks, half of which were written and recorded during the pandemic. But all of these songs are of a piece thematically and arguably are the most mature offerings Kartsounes has put forth yet, finding the troubadour ruminating on his travels and relationships and celebrating his successes — and his failures.
While there’s a sense of melancholy that envelops songs such as “Mournin’ Rain,” “Who We Are” and especially “What Am I to Do,” the album is consistent in its optimism. Even “Who We Are,” a tale of loss, is punctuated by the lyric, “We’ve all lost a lover, (but) it’s the losing that makes us who we are.”
“Tomorrow Could Be Gone” is perhaps the best example of this kind of self-encouragement, with Kartsounes facing change and uncertainty head-on. This coupled with the interweaving harmonica and guitar lines makes the track one of the most sonically interesting on the record.
The album officially releases Saturday. As the title suggests, expect “Vol. 2” sometime next month.
The Clumzys, “What Now?” self-released in May
Redmond hip-hop duo (originally from Tucson) The Clumzys — Ramiro “RG Uno” Gonzalez and Toki Loki — delivered their second full-length album, “What Now?,” in May. Hot on the heels of last year’s “Because, Why Not?,” “What Now?” finds the two longtime friends consolidating their strengths as rappers and songwriters with their own dark spin on trap music.
Highlights include the very explicit “Viral,” a raw examination of viral culture and success featuring aggressive vocal performances from Gonzalez and Loki; and the slinky “back2back.” “LFDY” (life fast, die young) is perhaps the most emotional and inward-looking track here, going from the personal to the political (mentions of the Amazon rainforest burning).
The Central Oregon hip-hop community comes out on two tracks. “Huh” features a guest spot from J. Meast in the bridge, while “Thank You Memphis” brings in Tyler Martian, Brady Banks and Acrimonious to help out on some of the most acrobatic rhyming on the record.
Company Grand, “Quarantunes,” self-released in June
After COVID locked down Central Oregon, Company Grand delayed their long-awaited, self-titled, debut studio album. That should finally see release by the end of summer, but as a stopgap, some members of the group remotely recorded the three-song acoustic EP, “Quarantunes,” offering a glimpse of the band’s softer (but no less energetic, or subversive) side.
“Smoke and Ashes” starts the EP off in loping country territory, with just enough New Orleans flair to remind you of what group you’re listening to. Guitarist/vocalist Lucas James and vocalist Haley Jordan trade lines as the stripped-down band provides a steady pulse. “Love and Optimism” ups the energy with flute and Steve Prazak’s ripping saxophone solo, as Lucas delves into systemic injustice (“I know it’s rough getting screwed by the system …”).
“Happen That Way” is the most Company Grand-sounding of these songs, riding a jaunty jazz-folk rhythm punctuated by Dan Flagg’s trombone accents. Like the rest of the EP, the song keeps its politics just under the surface, taking a more personal look at everything from religion to the everyday working grind.
Drift, “Anvil” video and single, self-released in June; also on the “High Desert Calling, Vol. 1” compilation
(video link: facebook.com/watch/?v=693434004779367)
Mark Quon, one-half of The Quons and one-quarter of Parlour, returns with Drift, a trio also featuring local music heavyweights Terence Neal and John Allen.
The dark folk-rock dirge of “Anvil” is about as far from Parlour as Quon could get. The vocals and guitar channel Neil Young as Quon laments the hardship being faced by ordinary people in the wake of, well, everything going on right now (anyone else noticing a pattern?). The sense of foreboding and dread permeates each verse, until exploding in the chorus: “Somebody take this anvil off my chest.” The homemade video amplifies these feelings with unsettling, sometimes downright disturbing black-and-white found footage.
MindPalace singles, Self-released in May
MindPalace is the alter-ego of musician/music promoter Johnny Davis, known as the co-founder of 1988 Entertainment and as a musician with bands such as Capture the Flag. Since the lockdown began, he’s released seven singles on Spotify, most featuring his soundscapes with contributions from other vocalists and musicians.
“Bad Feeling” is the standout track here. While Davis weaves clean guitar lines through a bass-heavy beat, rapper Sleepy (Stephen Marquess) spits the song’s foreboding yet defiant verses. Local singer-songwriter Kourtni Perez caps the song with spacey vocals in the slowly building bridge.
The other vocal track, “Psychopath,” features singer/pianist Cait Ford delivering an electric performance. A timely rumination on being trapped with an abuser (“I’m in love with a psychopath; I try to leave but I can’t”), the song maintains an uneasy edge throughout with help from Davis’ deft production work.
Davis also collaborated with guitarist Kenneth Bryant on two tracks: the swirling, slowly building “Summer in the Rain” and the heavier “Ya Ya Ya.” Search MindPalace on Spotify to check out all the singles.
Profit Drama, “Grounds,” Uprise Entertainment, July
The latest single from Profit Drama continues the synthesizer-meets-garage-rock experimentation found on debut track “Moon Repeats,” but takes much darker thematic turns. Lead vocalist/guitarist Trevor Martell, known for his work with Patrimony, MASQ and AKA Faceless, delivers a tale of inner turmoil and frustration over an ever-evolving soundscape built on ragged piano chord samples and thundering percussion.
