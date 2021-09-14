For some concertgoers, the temptation is strong to time their arrival to sometime before the headliner starts, but after the opener is finished.
For others, the plan is to get there early and then spend the opening set getting settled, buying drinks and chit-chatting before the final act of the night.
Either would be a mistake Saturday night at Les Schwab Amphitheater, where at least one of the opening acts is absolutely worthy of your time and attention.
Opening for spacebar-averse rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is Switchfoot, the San Diego pop-rock powerhouse that crossed over from contemporary Christian music to the mainstream with a series of hit records in the 2000s, most notably the crunchy, inspirational anthems “Dare You to Move” and “Meant to Live.” Just last month, the band released its 12th full-length album, “interrobang,” which is packed wall to wall with frontman Jon Foreman’s soaring melodies and approachable lyrics about life’s ups and downs and in-betweens.
Get there by 6 p.m. so you can properly enjoy Switchfoot’s set.
NeedToBreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects: $40 to $70; 6 p.m. Saturday; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
