For some concertgoers, the temptation is strong to time their arrival to sometime before the headliner starts, but after the opener is finished.
For others, the plan is to get there early and then spend the opening set getting settled, buying drinks and chit-chatting before the final act of the night.
Either would be a mistake Friday night at Les Schwab Amphitheater, where the opening act is absolutely worthy of your time and attention.
Opening for pop-rock band Lake Street Dive is soulful Canadian folk singer-songwriter Allison Russell, who has played in Central Oregon before with her bands Po’ Girl and Birds of Chicago. Earlier this year, she released her first solo album, “Outside Child,” which centers around the abuse Russell suffered at the hands of her adoptive father and her subsequent journey toward self-reclamation. Despite the subject matter, these songs are warm and rootsy and melodic, and they are even more beautiful than they are harrowing.
Get there before 7 p.m. so you can properly enjoy her set.
Lake Street Dive with Allison Russell: $35 to $85; 7 p.m. Friday; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
