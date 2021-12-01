TheNutcrackerReturns.jpg
Submitted photo

The Central Oregon School of Ballet will present "The Nutcracker" this weekend at Bend High School, marking the 35th annual presentation of the holiday classic and another year of the longest running "Nutcracker" production in Bend.

However, it's been two years since the show's dancers were last able to appear as fairies, mice and other storied roles. According to the press release for the show, "They are excited and ready to perform their beloved 'Nutcracker' show." Dancers span from ages 5 to 55, with professional dancers sprinkled among local dance students.

This year, Central Oregon School of Ballet has added a fourth show, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bend High Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend. Face masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.

Tickets start at $15. To purchase, visit centraloregonschoolofballet.com/nutcracker or call 541-389-9306.

